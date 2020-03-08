BUILDING PERMITS: Feb. 23 – Feb. 29, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIAL
KVC/Rocky Barnes, 714 N. Amburgey Ave., $130,000; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1500 Boise Drive, $274,725; Gomez Construction, 8539 Luz Drive, n.a.; KVC/Rocky Barnes, 1303 E. 44TH St., n.a.; Burnett Construction, 1648 Wrigley Drive, $230,000; Betenbough, 9035 Antelope Ave., $217,950; Betenbough, 9043 Antelope Ave., $185,950; Betenbough, 9045 Antelope Ave., $208,950; Betenbough, 9037 Antelope Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 9039 Antelope Ave., $197,950; Burnett Construction, 1646 Wrigley Drive, $250,000; Burnett Construction,1632 Wrigley Drive, $230,000; R & W Construction, 322 Carver Ave., n.a.
Total: 13 permits, $2,138,475
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Jesse Perez, 1426 Spur Ave, n.a.; Mesa Building Service/Aaron Collins, 3728 Scarlet Ave., $13,000; Window Pro/ May Brown, 2832 E. 17th St, n.a.; National Heating & Plumbing, 15 Mansion Oaks, $10,000; Mike Gallegos, 1610 La Casa Drive, $3,600; Henry Carrasco, 1610 Coronado Ave., $40,000; Cesar Borunda, 1113 Jeter Ave., n.a.; Anna Hinojosa, 1423 N. Tom Green Ave., n.a.; Jeremy Perry, 2415 Windsor Drive, $14,000; Elizardo Galindo. 1417 Golder Ave. fence, n.a.; Rau Sigala, 1716 N. Lincoln Ave. fence, $500.
Total: 11 permits, $81,100
NEW COMMERCIAL
H Tea O, 6951 Eastridge Drive, $750,000.
Total: 1 permit, $750,000
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
Samson Corporation, 8049 E. Highway 80, $500,000; Whitehead Construction, 2960 Navasota Drive, $200,000; Powerhouse, 6010 E. Highway 191, $34,740; Dewayne Patterson Construction Inc., 4607 Oakwood Drive, $36,400; Brandon Kohl/Bragg Investments, 824 S. Grandview Ave., $30,000.
Total: 5 permits, $801,140
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
Ismael Navarrete Jr., 1307 W. Second St.; Norberto Castin, 4201 Andrews Highway, $5,000.
Total: 2 permits, $5,000
Total permits: 32
Total value: $3,775,715
Total permits (2020 year to date): 312
Total value (2020 year to date): $44,509,692.11
Total permits (2019): 1,887
Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938
