  • August 23, 2020

BBB: Wedding tips to help navigate your big day - Odessa American: BBB Column

Posted: Sunday, August 23, 2020 5:00 am

BBB: Wedding tips to help navigate your big day By Heather Massey Odessa American

While summer is generally considered wedding season, a survey conducted by Wedding Wire shows that Oct. 10 was the top 2020 wedding date. October has also been the most popular month to get married for four consecutive years. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has forced many couples to cancel or postpone their weddings, and many couples are still unsure what the future holds for their big day.

Many wedding industry services require nonrefundable deposits, which can make canceling your wedding financially devastating. In 2019, the average cost of a wedding in Texas was $30,200, which includes services like florists, videographers, catering and a venue. With so much at stake, understanding what goes into planning, or canceling, a wedding is important.

Whether you’re finalizing details for your big day, or canceling the celebration because of COVID-19, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to navigate the process:

Research businesses before hiring them. It can be easy to fall in love with a vendor and hire them on the spot. Check their business profile on BBB.org to see any complaints or reviews from other consumers. You can also ask if the vendor has a list of references you can contact. You may also want to consider how long they have been in business. A business that has been operating longer may have better experience to cater to your nuptial needs.

Double check prices and fees. If you found a vendor online or at a bridal expo, double check the prices you were originally given. Ask what is included in the price and what services require extra fees. Some venues include caterers and bartenders in their price, and some may charge extra for access to bridal suites, cake cutting fees, cancellation fees, etc. Be sure you fully understand what you are paying for before paying a deposit or signing a contract.

Set a budget. Setting a budget for each vendor and service can help prevent you from overspending on your wedding. Research different businesses so you can get a feel for the average cost of florists, photographers, DJs and more. It may be tempting to hire the vendor with the lowest price, but scammers often use low prices to lure consumers in.

Pay with a credit card. Credit cards can help protect consumers in case a vendor backs out or disappears. If you experience a problem with a vendor, contact your credit card company immediately to dispute the charges.

Contact vendors directly. If you need to cancel or reschedule your wedding because of COVID-19, check your contract to find cancellation fees. If that is not spelled out in the contract, or to see if COVID-19 has changed cancellation and rescheduling policies, contact the vendor directly.

To find more wedding tips, and to find the best vendors for your big day, visit us at BBB.org.

