BBB: Tips for holiday returns and exchanges

The holidays have passed, and the new year has begun, but many consumers have unfinished business: returning and exchanging holiday gifts that weren’t the right fit. Legally, stores are not required to offer refunds or accept exchanges for items that are not defective or misrepresented, but most have return policies in place. These policies, however, vary from retailer to retailer, which can make the process frustrating for consumers.

Many businesses have instituted more lenient return policies during the pandemic, which means post-holiday shopping may be more bearable this year. Even with more flexible policies in place, there are steps you can take to make returns and exchanges a smooth transaction. These tips from your Better Business Bureau can help:

Know the policies. Before visiting the store, look online or call customer service to learn what the retailer’s policy is. Even if you are familiar with a store and have done returns or exchanges with them before, take time to double check, as many adjust their policies around the holiday season or have made changes due to the pandemic.

Understand online returns. Return and exchange policies may be different for orders placed online. Some retailers allow returns to be made at their brick-and-mortar locations, but online brands may require the item be mailed back. If this is the case, find out who covers the cost of shipping and how long it will take for refunds to be made.

Get warranty details. Items like electronics and home appliances often come with warranties handled by the manufacturer, not the retailer. If you receive a gift that is defective or needs replacement parts, search the warranty to learn how returns or repairs are handled.

Bring documentation. Many stores require a receipt to make returns or exchanges, and some even ask for ID in an effort to prevent scams. If you did not receive a gift receipt, ask the gift giver if they kept the original copy. Depending on the retailer’s policy, you may even ask them to accompany you to provide their ID or the credit card they paid with.

Act fast! Most return policies require returns or exchanges within a specific time period, typically 30 days. Make returns as soon as possible so retail employees can issue refunds or exchanges smoothly.

