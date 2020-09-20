  • September 20, 2020

BBB: Tips for buying a car - Odessa American: BBB Column

BBB: Tips for buying a car

Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 5:15 am

BBB: Tips for buying a car By Heather Massey Odessa American

The end of the year is a popular time to buy cars, as prices go down to make room for the new year’s models. As 2020 slowly makes its way to 2021, more consumers are preparing to purchase their new vehicle. The car buying process can be overwhelming and difficult. In 2019, new and used car dealers ranked fifth and ninth respectively in complaints to BBB Serving the Heart of Texas. In 2020, both industries have risen to fourth and seventh respectively.

These rising numbers indicate consumers’ increasing need for better dealership experiences. Your Better Business Bureau offers this advice to make your car buying experience as easy as possible:

Determine your needs. Before going to the dealership, decide what you are looking for in a car and which model best suits those needs. You should also set a budget and ask which payment option is best for you. That may be financing, leasing or buying in full.

Do your research. While determining which vehicle best suits you and establishing your budget, visit websites like Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds to compare prices of different models. This can also inform you of what prices are fair. When choosing which dealership to buy from, view business profiles at BBB.org to ensure you are working with a trustworthy business.

Take your time. Remember, a trustworthy dealer will never rush you to make a decision. Discuss financing options and be sure you fully understand what you will be paying each month. Take a test drive in the car you want to buy so you can be sure you will enjoy driving it. Always read contracts thoroughly before signing.

Keep documentation. Keep all auto records in one place. This includes sale documents, warranty and loan papers, repair orders and any other important documents. This will assist you if you need to sell or even return the vehicle.

Visit us at BBB.org for more car buying tips and to view business profiles. Learn about BBB Auto Line, an automotive dispute resolution service, at BBBprograms.org.

