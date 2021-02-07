BBB: Tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday

Consumers have been tackling COVID-19 by social distancing, with holidays, parties and other events looking much different this past year.

Super Bowl LV is no exception, and individuals are searching for safe, creative ways to enjoy the game.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates more than 185 million viewers will tune into the Super Bowl. Consumers expect to spend an average of nearly $75 on refreshments, apparel, televisions and decorations. Although most fans intend to stay home on Super Bowl Sunday, but 25 percent anticipate throwing or attending a watch party.

If you’re planning a party for this year’s Super Bowl, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to keep you and your guests safe:

Go digital. For individuals who plan to watch the Super Bowl through a streaming service, consider moving the party online! Add-on apps and services can allow you to watch the game and live chat with friends all in one place. Even though you may not be able to participate in person, you can still watch together virtually.

Be prepared. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there is no evidence that suggests COVID-19 is spread by handling or eating food, but party-goers should still take precautions. If you plan on inviting guests from outside your home, encourage everyone to wash their hands before eating and offer snack foods in individual containers rather than communal bowls or platters.

Stay local. Super Bowl LV offers an opportunity to support your community. Look for local restaurants offering takeout specials on game day and shop for party supplies at small retailers in your area. Remember to utilize any available curbside or delivery options to help social distance.

Shop safe. Having Super Bowl party supplies delivered from an online retailer is a safe option to help you prepare for the big game, but be sure to shop smart. Read the business’s customer reviews at BBB.org, pay with a credit card in case charges need to be disputed and always look for the lock icon next to the website’s URL to confirm you are buying from a secure site.

For more tips, visit us at BBB.org or go to CDC.gov/FoodSafety to learn more about safe food handling.