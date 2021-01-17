  • January 17, 2021

BBB: Tips for a fraud-free 2021 - Odessa American: BBB Column

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Tips for a fraud-free 2021

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 5:15 am

BBB: Tips for a fraud-free 2021 By Heather Massey Odessa American

The new year has started, and 2021 resolutions have been made. While many New Year’s goals focus on improving health and finances, consumers should also consider resolutions they can make to prevent fraud and protect their personal information.

In 2020, the top scams in Texas included government impostor scams, tech support scams and phishing scams. These, like most scams, have one thing in common: the goal is to steal your money and identity. Fortunately, there are small but effective steps you can take to keep yourself safe. Keep these tips from your Better Business Bureau in mind as you take on 2021:

Be cautious with email. Scammers often utilize forms of communication like email or text to send consumers dangerous links that lead to malware and identity theft. If you receive an unsolicited message from an individual or organization, refrain from clicking on links or opening any attachments. Even if the sender appears to be a government agency or legitimate business, exercise caution.

Never send money to strangers. If you have never met a person face-to-face, do not send them money. Scammers often reach out to victims over the internet with urgent, emotional appeals and sometimes go as far as building a personal relationship with them. Cut off contact with strangers asking for money online, especially if they are asking for a wire transfer, prepaid gift cards or other untraceable forms of payment.

Do research when shopping online. Online shopping has increased dramatically since the start of COVID-19, and so have online purchase scams. Ask yourself some simple questions before you enter your credit card information. Is the site secure? Look for the lock icon next to the URL to check. Is the deal too good to be true? Comparison shop to get an idea of the average price for that item. What experiences have other customers had with this retailer? Check the company’s business profile at BBB.org to view their rating and read customer reviews.

Think carefully before sharing personal information. Sharing personal information leaves you vulnerable to identity theft. Keep your banking information, Social Security number and Medicare private, even if you think you’re being contacted by a legitimate business or agency. Remember, most government agencies, like the SSA and IRS, will typically only contact you through the mail. It is also a good idea to avoid sharing personal identifiers such as your date of birth and address, as they can also be used to access more sensitive information.

Use social media thoughtfully. Social media is a great way to stay connected with friends and family, but it is also a great way for scammers to reach you. Make use of privacy settings on your account, as an extra layer of protection. You should also be cautious when interacting with quizzes that ask for sensitive information or ads that may be trying to sell you counterfeit or defective products.

For more ways to stay safe this year, visit us at BBB.org.

Posted in on Sunday, January 17, 2021 5:15 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
29°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: NNW at 7mph
Feels Like: 22°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 44°/Low 36°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 53°/Low 45°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]