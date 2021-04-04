  • April 4, 2021

BBB: Looking for a vaccine? Protect your personal information - Odessa American: BBB Column

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Looking for a vaccine? Protect your personal information

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 4, 2021 5:15 am

BBB: Looking for a vaccine? Protect your personal information By Heather Massey Odessa American

As COVID-19 vaccines become more available to the public, Texans are eager to find them. Luckily, online communities are banding together to help individuals locate open appointments. However, these “vaccine hunter” sites can attract scammers looking for vulnerable targets.

In one scenario, scammers insist on receiving personal information, such as Social Security or Medicare numbers, before they can schedule an appointment. Scammers may also use these platforms to convince consumers they need to buy the vaccine instead of scheduling an appointment. This provides them with an opportunity to sell fake vaccinations or medications.

Scammers have become skilled in the art of creating fraudulent and lookalike websites. A common tactic with this approach is to use names similar to those of well-known platforms and organizations. A consumer may think they’re on the correct page, but if they look closely, they’ll see small differences that give away the fake site.

Although people are anxious to get vaccinated and return to normal, remember to search cautiously. Remember these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Go through official channels. The safest way to find a vaccine is to search for availability through pharmacies or the local public health department. Another option is to visit VaccineFinder.org, which is approved and promoted by the CDC.

Watch your money. The United States government is providing all people living in the U.S. with a free COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Reject any offers to purchase a dose, and do not pay for an appointment.

Check the URL. To avoid lookalike sites with soundalike names, pay close attention to the URL. First, check for any misspellings or incorrect characters, then look for the lock icon next to the URL. The icon indicates a website is secure.

Protect your information. It is important to remember that you will not need to provide your bank account details, Social Security number or credit card information in order to schedule an appointment. Cut off contact with anyone asking for this information.

To learn more about avoiding vaccine scams, visit us at BBB.org.

Posted in on Sunday, April 4, 2021 5:15 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
57°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 53°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 60°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 58°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 51°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]