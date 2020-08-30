BBB: Labor Day tips

As we approach Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, consumers are looking to take advantage of the holiday. Some will look for the best Labor Day sales, while others will be taking vacations (or staycations) to have one last bit of summer fun.

Unfortunately, holidays and events are prime times for scammers to strike. Scammers will lure consumers in with deals on hot items, hotels or car rentals that seem too good to be true. Once the purchase is made, the scammer disappears, and the consumer discovers the product never existed.

In the 30 days prior to Labor Day in 2019, 326 scams were reported to BBB Scam Tracker. Online purchase and vacation scams made up nearly 20 percent of those reports. To avoid fraud during your holiday weekend, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Plan ahead. With COVID-19 still prevalent in the U.S., planning a trip ahead of time is important. Call any hotels or visitor centers to ensure you’re aware of adjusted hours or procedures. Some places are limiting the number of guests allowed, so make sure there is plenty of availability.

Choose safe options. When traveling for Labor Day, consider outdoor activities at parks or the beach, which allow easier social distancing. Recreational vehicles can also provide an opportunity to avoid the need for hotel rooms while maintaining some of the amenities.

Avoid third-party websites. Scammers often use fake third-party sites to sell flights and hotel rooms. Consumers pay through these websites, but the scammer takes the money without making the reservation.

Do your research. Before making a big purchase, read reviews on the product and the retailer. Look for the best deal on the item, as many businesses may be offering different sales on the same product over Labor Day weekend. If you are shopping somewhere for the first time, check the business profile on BBB.org.

Pay with a credit card. Paying with a credit card can protect you in the event your money is stolen after making a purchase or a reservation. Be sure to only give your credit card information to a secure site, which is indicated by the lock icon next to the URL.

To learn more, visit us at BBB.org. From everyone here at your Better Business Bureau, have a safe Labor Day!