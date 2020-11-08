BBB: Increasing online purchase scams in 2020

According to the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online purchase scams have ranked among the riskiest scams for the past three consecutive years. The report, which uses exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss to calculate risk index, was released in early March. Weeks later, consumers’ online presence increased as COVID-19 forced businesses to close and required individuals to stay home and social distance.

An increased online presence meant more opportunity for scammers to target consumers as they shop online. Data from a Better Business Bureau study shows that nearly 40% of Scam Tracker reports were about online purchase scams, and more than 80% of consumers reporting these scams lost money. On average, $93 were lost to online purchase scams in 2020, a higher amount than the $76 median loss reported in 2019. More than 1,000 Texans have reported online purchase scams this year, with consumers losing hundreds, even thousands, of dollars.

Shoppers who were actively shopping for products were more likely to lose money than those who encountered ads while passively looking online. The riskiest product types for online shoppers were pets and pet supplies, costing consumers an average of $660.

With the pandemic holding steady, consumers will continue utilizing the internet to shop safely. Use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to stay safe as you buy online:

Research before you buy. 57% of online purchase scam victims in 2020 did not research the product or retailer before buying. Check customer reviews when searching for a specific item or buying from a new retailer. Be sure the website displays up to date, working contact information.

Beware of quick purchases. Scammers have access to the same tools marketers use to learn about buying behaviors, allowing them to show you ads for products you may like. If an ad pops up while scrolling through your social media feed, take time to research before you buy.

Don’t believe everything you see. Some scammers are skilled at creating lookalike sites or fake, but official looking, seals. If a retailer’s website shows a BBB accreditation seal, verify their legitimacy at BBB.org.

Be careful when buying popular items. The risk of online purchase scams increases during the holidays, so be extra cautious when shopping this holiday season. Scammers will advertise popular items at a lower than average price to appeal to shoppers. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Visit BBB.org/OnlinePurchaseScams to read the full report.