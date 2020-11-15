  • November 15, 2020

BBB: Honoring veterans - Odessa American: BBB Column

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Honoring veterans

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 5:15 am

BBB: Honoring veterans By Heather Massey Odessa American

BBB Serving the Heart of Texas wants to thank those who have served our country.

Veterans face unique difficulties as they return home and reenter the work force. Applying for education benefits, filing disability claims, and searching for employment can be a challenging process for military consumers. Unfortunately, scammers are always ready to strike, and according to a 2019 BBB study, military families and veterans lose 32 percent more to fraud than civilian consumers.

Employment scams, the riskiest of scams on BBB’s Risk Report two years in a row, also have a larger impact on military consumers. Veterans reported losing an average of $1,905 to employment scams, almost double the amount lost by other consumers.

Finding trustworthy sources is the best way to avoid scams in the transition from active duty to civilian life. BBB recommends starting with these organizations:

BBB Military Line. BBB Military Line offers free consumer education and financial literacy resources for military families and veterans.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.). VA.gov, the official website for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is a hub for materials on every aspect that may impact the transition to civilian life. Information on education benefits, pension and life insurance can all be found on the Veterans Affairs official website.

Veteran Employment Services Office (VESO). VESO offers career opportunity resources within the Department of Veterans Affairs, assisting in the transition from active duty to civilian life.

USA Military Assistance. Like the V.A., USA Military Assistance provides guidance on a wide variety of areas. For those on active duty, military tax guidance and free credit monitoring can also be found at USA.gov/Military-Assistance.

Veterans Health Administration. An extension of the V.A., the Veterans Health Administration is a health care system specifically for veterans. The administration also offers resources for veterans during the COVID-19 crisis.

Visit us at BBB.org/MilitaryReport to find more marketplace tips for military consumers.

Posted in on Sunday, November 15, 2020 5:15 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: ENE at 6mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 41°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]