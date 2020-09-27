  • September 27, 2020

BBB: Heater repair tips - Odessa American: BBB Column

BBB: Heater repair tips

Posted: Sunday, September 27, 2020 5:15 am

BBB: Heater repair tips By Heather Massey Odessa American

Autumn is here, and while the Texas heat is still lingering, it’s never too early to prepare for cooler weather. You may decide to purchase a brand-new unit ahead of winter or tune up your current one. Either way, doing your research is key to saving yourself stress and frustration in the future.

The best thing you can do is find trustworthy sources for purchases, installations and repairs. In 2019, more than 4,000 consumers filed complaints about the heating and air conditioning industries. Luckily, BBB can guide you to reliable businesses.

If you’re looking to purchase and install a new HVAC unit, consider these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Consider an energy audit. Conducting an energy audit before you purchase a heating system may help you determine which unit best suits your needs. Your utility company may be able to do the audit for a small fee or even for free. Utility companies may also offer do-it-yourself kits. Making improvements to the caulking, weather stripping and insulation around your home may enable you to utilize a smaller, less expensive unit.

Compare brands and models. Once you determine the level of unit you need to adequately heat your home, compare brands to find the best prices and customer reviews. Other things to consider are life expectancy, warranty and energy efficiency standards.

Select authorized contractors. When choosing a contractor to install the system, make sure they are approved and authorized by the manufacturer. Approval and authorization mean they meet the requirements and are trusted by the manufacturer to install the product. Check contracts and written agreements to see if the contractor offers at least one free call back after installation to perform a checkup on the system.

Maintaining your unit is just as important as choosing a new one. Here’s what you should know about maintenance and repairs:

Do maintenance routinely. Performing routine maintenance will prolong the life of your system and save you money. You can do routine maintenance such as replacing or cleaning filters. A qualified technician can perform more thorough examinations.

Know what a checkup includes. When having your unit inspected, the technician should check for things like rust, leaks and necessary adjustments. They should also clean the unit and look for obstructions.

Promote energy efficiency. There are steps you can take in your home to make the most of the energy you use. Not only will this save you money, but it will also decrease the wear and tear on your HVAC unit. Shading rooms from direct sunlight, using ceiling fans and properly insulating your home are all ways to promote energy efficiency.

Visit us at BBB.org to view business profiles and find more tips on heating purchases and repairs.

