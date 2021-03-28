BBB: Finding a trustworthy landscaper this spring

Spring has sprung, and that means proud gardeners and lawn aficionados are ready to put their skills into action. Unfortunately, not everyone who wants a gorgeous yard has a green thumb. That’s when landscapers step in to save the day.

Landscapers can provide a variety of services to their customers. They can assist with simple tasks like leaf removal or complete large-scale projects such as landscape design. Hiring a professional can be a convenient option that assures homeowners the job will be done right … if they choose a trustworthy company.

In 2020, more than 150 Texans filed complaints with BBB regarding landscape contractors. One consumer said, “The landscaping crew damaged my property, then didn’t even apologize about it. I spoke with a lady and was told that she will reach out to me with a resolution in a few days. Since then, I have called multiple times and sent an email, and no one bothers to call me back.”

Hiring the right landscaper for your lawn care project is essential. Find the perfect fit for your needs with these tips from BBB Serving the Heart of Texas:

Do your research. After assessing your lawn needs, go to BBB.org to find accredited landscapers in your area. Visit their website to see if they offer the services you require, then check customer reviews on their BBB profiles.

Get multiple estimates. Choose at least three businesses to get estimates from. This allows you to see which company best meets your needs, but be sure you understand the scope of the estimate and what services are included in that price.

Request an inspection. An estimate may not be entirely accurate if the landscaper has not examined your yard first. An inspection enables them to see exactly what work needs to be done and what you will be charged for.

Check their licensing. In Texas, landscapers only need licenses if they will be using pesticides in your lawn care projects. Visit the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation online at www.tdlr.texas.gov to check if the landscaper holds a commercial pesticide applicator license before agreeing to that type of service.

Write it down. Get any estimates, contracts and receipts in writing to keep for your records. Review the contract closely before you sign and consider paying with a credit card instead of cash or check.

For more tips on finding a trustworthy landscaper, visit us at BBB.org.