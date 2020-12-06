BBB: Common scams to watch for this holiday season

The holidays are a time for family and celebration, but scammers are putting seasonal spins on everyday scams. During this hectic time, consumers may be too focused on finding the right gifts and best deals to recognize red flags. Some scams are more common than others during the holidays, but the best way to avoid them is knowing how to spot them.

Hot toy scams, for example, happen when the year’s most popular toys sell out in stores, and desperate parents turn to online searches. Scammers take advantage by creating convincing website and advertising they have the toy on sale for an incredible price. Shoppers pay for the toy, but it never arrives. In a year where online sales, and online purchase scams, have been rapidly increasing, it is especially important to be aware of hot toy scams.

More online shopping also means more deliveries and, therefore, more opportunities for delivery scams and package theft. Scammers may send emails directing you to a link to access important information about your package, such as tracking numbers or shipping information. This is often a sign of a phishing scam, which can leave you vulnerable to identity theft. Other times, thieves may follow delivery trucks, waiting to steal packages off of your porch before you can bring them inside.

Seasonal employment scams are also unfortunately common during the holidays, when businesses are hiring extra hands to help during their busiest time of year. Many individuals look for additional income during the holidays, making them especially vulnerable to employment scams, which were named the riskiest scam two years in a row by the BBB Risk Report.

Although there are many scams to be cautious of this season, your Better Business Bureau is sharing these tips to help you stay safe:

Buy from reputable retailers. Buying directly from brands you trust, in-store or online, is the best way to avoid being scammed. If you decide to use a new retailer, view their business profile on BBB.org to read customer reviews and check their accreditation status.

Watch for extra-low prices. Scammers often lure customers in with unbeatable sales and deep discounts. Look for the item on multiple websites to see what the average cost is, and remember, if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Watch for suspicious messages. Most legitimate delivery services leave a missed delivery notice on your door, so be cautious if you receive communication via email, text or phone call. Use the official tracking number sent with your order confirmation to keep an eye on your delivery.

Request a signature. Ensuring your deliveries aren’t left unattended is the easiest way to prevent package theft. Although requesting a signature may cost a small fee, the extra protection is often worth it.

Know the signs. Watch for red flags like big money for small jobs, offers without interviews and employers that request payment for training. If you are still unsure about a job opportunity, view the company’s business profile to check their rating on BBB.org.

Don’t work before you’re hired. A legitimate company will not ask you to begin a project before hiring you. Before starting any work, ask for an offer letter or confirmation in writing. These documents should include details about the job, compensation and applicable benefits.

Visit us at BBB.org/Holiday-Tips for more, and happy holidays from everyone at BBB Serving the Heart of Texas!