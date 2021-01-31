BBB: Combating scam calls

Scam calls have been a growing problem in recent years, but they’re not just annoying, they’re dangerous. According to data from BBB Scam Tracker and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), scammers used phones to reach their targets more than any other method of contact. While most people ignored these calls, those who fell victim lost an average of $1,000. In 2020, more than 2,000 Texans reported scam calls to BBB.

Robocalls, recorded messages sent by scammers using computerized autodialers, have become a common problem. These recordings claim to be from a variety of sources, such as government agencies or political organizations. The call may ask you to disclose your Social Security number, financial information or other personal identifiers.

Some robocalls, like informational messages from your doctor’s office or pharmacy, are legal, but you should still be diligent in the fight against scam calls. Remember these tips from your Better Business Bureau before picking up the phone:

Hang up. The best way to avoid scam calls is to refrain from answering unknown numbers. If you do answer a robocall, hang up immediately. The message may direct you to enter a number to speak to a representative or be removed from the call list, but interacting with the call only shows the scammer your number is active.

Don’t trust caller ID. Caller ID can be spoofed to suggest the call is coming from businesses, government agencies or even your friends or family. Although a number may appear familiar, answer cautiously or let the call go to voicemail. If it is important, the caller will leave a message.

Block and report. If an unwanted caller is contacting you, block the number and add your phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry at DoNotCall.gov. You can also report the number to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), FTC, BBB Scam Tracker and the attorney general’s office.

For more tips on avoiding scam calls, visit us at BBB.org.

To report scam calls, visit: