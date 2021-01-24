  • January 24, 2021

BBB: Choosing the right solar company - Odessa American: BBB Column

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Choosing the right solar company

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 24, 2021 5:15 am

BBB: Choosing the right solar company By Heather Massey Odessa American

The solar industry has grown tremendously in the last 10 years, and Texas ranked second in the nation for solar growth in 2019. Solar energy promises consumers lower bills, tax incentives and an increase in home value, making it a tempting option for homeowners.

Spring is the most popular time for solar panel installation, which means consumers will start their search for the best panels and deals soon. But what should they know before they buy?

As the demand and use of solar energy grew, so did the number of complaints against the industry. Between 2010 and 2014, only 70 complaints were filed with BBB against Texas-based solar companies, but more than 1,000 were filed from 2015 to 2019. Many of these complaints reported issues with poor installation, inaccurate information regarding the federal solar tax credit and unsatisfactory panel performance, but misleading claims about savings and benefits of having solar panels are the biggest problems consumers encounter.

Solar panels can save homeowners money, but some companies claim or guarantee individuals can save thousands of dollars by using solar panels. In reality, the amount saved depends on several factors, such as roof size, how many hours of direct sunlight your house receives and how much electricity you currently use.

Solar energy offers several benefits, but if you’re considering installing panels on your home, remember these tips from your Better Business Bureau as you shop:

Review your utility bill and see how much energy you used in the past year along with the cost.

Evaluate how you use energy and determine if there are ways to reduce your usage. For example, purchasing more energy-efficient appliances and HVAC systems.

Figure out what size panel system you need, then use the customizable calculator from the Department of Energy to help you estimate how much energy it will produce.

Contact your utility company to see what arrangements it makes with homeowners who produce solar power.

Determine if you need your homeowner’s association permission to install a solar panel system.

To learn more, visit us at BBB.org.

Posted in on Sunday, January 24, 2021 5:15 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
55°
Humidity: 95%
Winds: ESE at 6mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 35°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 58°/Low 33°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 55°/Low 31°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]