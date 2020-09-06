BBB: Choosing the right driver’s ed course

Students are looking for a sense of normalcy as they navigate the school year during COVID-19. Students in Driver’s Ed are no exception. While some Texas driving schools are holding classes in person, many are encouraging students to pursue online or parent-taught courses to limit exposure among students.

Learning to drive is a big moment in your teenager’s life, as well as a big responsibility. Choose the right driver’s education program for your student with these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Know state requirements. The state of Texas requires drivers under 18 to complete a driver’s education course before obtaining a license. Students are required to complete six hours of classroom instruction using the concurrent method, or 32 hours using the block method. You can find requirements for getting your license at dps.texas.gov.

Determine type of instruction. During COVID-19, you may want to consider online courses or parent-taught options. When searching for a driving school, compare online classes and parent-taught programs to see which ones fit your schedule and budget. If you decide to proceed with in-person classes, call the driving school to see what safety precautions are in place.

Look for quality. When looking for a driving school, consider checking to see if the instructors are properly credentialed with the American Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association (ADTSEA). You can check the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation at www.tdlr.texas.gov for instructors in your area, as well as your local AAA club for recommendations. Be sure to check BBB.org as well to view business profiles of local driving schools.

Check policies. Ask if you must sign a contract, and if payments need to be made in full at the beginning or on a weekly basis. Find out what policies are in place for making up missed classes or exams.

Visit us at BBB.org for more tips on finding the driving school that’s right for you and your student driver.