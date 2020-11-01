BBB: Beware of open enrollment scams

Open enrollment for Medicare has begun, and open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is close behind, beginning Nov. 1. BBB Scam Tracker has received dozens of reports of healthcare scams from consumers since September 2020, stating they received calls and recorded messages from scammers claiming they can help you navigate your insurance options.

The caller, who may refer to themselves as something like a “health care benefits advocate,” promises they can enroll you in a cheaper, better Medicare program while allowing you to maintain the same services you already have. You simply need to provide personal information, such as your Medicare ID number or Social Security number, to get started.

Other Scam Tracker reports detail scammers attempting to frighten them into sharing personal information, alleging your Medicare account will be suspended or discontinued if you don’t re-enroll. The fake representative can solve the problem if you share your account numbers.

As you prepare for open enrollment, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to stay safe:

Be cautious with unsolicited callers. Medicare and ACA representatives won’t contact you over phone, email or in person unless you are already enrolled in their program. Be especially suspicious of threatening calls that require immediate action or payment.

Keep your information private. Never share your health insurance plan information, government numbers or banking information with someone you don’t know or unsolicited callers. Giving this information to untrustworthy sources can make you vulnerable for identity theft.

Check official websites. If you are unsure about a caller or your enrollment status, hang up the phone and visit Medicare.gov or Healthcare.gov to enroll or re-enroll in a health plan. If you need further assistance, find the agency’s phone number on their official site and contact them directly.

