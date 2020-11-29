  • November 29, 2020

BBB: Better Business Impact Report - Odessa American: BBB Column

Posted: Sunday, November 29, 2020 5:15 am

By Heather Massey

Online retail has become more important than ever in the face of COVID-19. Online shopping has become a convenient way to shop while staying safe. A recent report from BBB examines the e-commerce industry and how small businesses can become a part of this trillion dollar industry.

The Better Business Impact Report offers advice to business owners looking to make the most of your online presence:

Know the facts. Being aware of the facts can help entrepreneurs make informed decisions as they look to grow their business. For example, more than one-third of business owners believe they don’t need a website, but nearly two billion purchased goods and services online in 2019.

Listen to customers. Customer reviews are the best way to learn what your clients like, or don’t like, about online retailers. 30% of online retail complaints allege orders were incorrect and 50% claimed the item was late or never arrived. Meanwhile, a BBB analysis of 76,000 positive customer reviews and found that affordability, punctuality, friendliness and communication are the top qualities for consumers when reviewing online businesses.

Build trust. Trust is important to consumers, especially when shopping online. BBB outlines six standards of trust that can give your business a step ahead of the competition. These standards of trust also allow a business to become BBB accredited, the best way to show customers that you are a retailer that can be trusted. Online retailers can even use the BBB seal on their website once accredited.

Use social media. Social media has become one of the most popular strategies for marketing a business. 53% of consumers said they’re likely to buy from brands that are transparent on social media. Take time to increase your online presence and reach new customers.

Visit BBB.org to read the full report and learn more ways to succeed as an online retailer.

