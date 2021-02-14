BBB: Avoiding romance scams this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and many people are looking online for someone to spend it with. With the rise of However, thanks to social media and online dating, there are more opportunities than ever for romance scams. Last year, two dozen Texans lost more than $55,000 to romance scams, according to reports made to BBB Scam Tracker. The financial impact of this scam has increased in recent years, making them the costliest type of fraud for consumers.

Not only can romance scams be financially devastating, but they are emotionally trying for the individuals who fall for them. Scammers reach their victims via social media or dating apps, build a relationship with them and share stories about themselves. These stories generally include a plea for financial help and an excuse to not meet in person first.

Some spend a few days or weeks fabricating a relationship, while others will keep the charade up for several months, causing their target to become emotionally invested. One Texas woman lost $43,000 to a man she believed to be her fiancée of three months. “I did not want to pay at first, but the man who claimed to be my fiancé kept begging me to pay because he said he spent lots of money on the package. I just did what he said because I really liked him, and he seemed real on the phone.”

Use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to protect your heart and wallet this Valentine’s Day:

Never send money to strangers. Never give money to someone you haven’t met in person. Be especially wary if they ask you to send funds through wire transfer, money orders or pre-paid cards, as these forms of payment are untraceable and cannot be returned. Cut off contact immediately with anyone who requests money online.

Use reverse image search. Scammers can create very convincing profiles by using photos stolen from other users. If you suspect an account is fake, use reverse image search to see if their pictures are used on other profiles.

Don’t believe sad stories. Victims of romance scams are often pulled in by stories that tug on the heartstrings, making them want to help the scammer or their family. Resist the urge to send them money, no matter how urgent the situation may seem.

Take it slow. One red flag of a romance scam is someone who is eager to move the conversation off of the website or establish a serious relationship in a short amount of time without meeting first. Take your time to get to know your match and ensure they are who they say they are.

For more tips on spotting and avoiding romance scams, visit us at BBB.org.