  • March 14, 2021

BBB: 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report - Odessa American: BBB Column

BBB: 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report

Posted: Sunday, March 14, 2021 5:15 am

BBB: 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report By Heather Massey Odessa American

Each year, Better Business Bureau analyzes Scam Tracker data submitted by consumers to see which scams posed the biggest risk that year. The 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report reveals more than 46,000 scams were reported last year and an average loss of $115.

The report also shares that susceptibility is at an all-time high, with almost half of consumers affected by scams noting financial loss. Additionally, BBB found that, for the first time ever, adults ages 18–24 reported the highest average loss, along with adults 65 and over.

Thanks to COVID-19, 2020 was the year of social distancing, virtual gatherings and online shopping. According to the data, nearly 60 percent of consumers surveyed reported buying more online because of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the rise in online shopping led to a rise in online purchase scams, landing them the rank of top scam in 2020.

Many families decided to take advantage of increased time at home to bring home a new pet; however, this created new opportunities for scammers. Pets and pet supplies were the top products used in online purchase scams last year, costing an average of $750 for puppy scam victims.

Shopping online is a convenient and safe option, but before you buy, remember these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Shop smart. Consider paying with a credit card when you shop online, as they offer more protections than other forms of payment. Before you enter your information at checkout, be sure to check for the lock icon next to the URL and the ‘s’ in ‘https’ in the web address. These indicate that you are shopping on a secure site.

Read reviews. If you’re shopping with a new retailer, view their business profile on BBB.org and read verified customer reviews.

Compare prices. Remember, if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is. If a price seems suspiciously low, shop around to see how much that product is sold for at other stores. Deep discounts can be a red flag for online purchase scams.

Keep documentation. Hang on to receipts, order confirmations or shipping information, as these documents can help you dispute charges on your credit card if your purchase never arrives.

Meet your pet first. To avoid pet scams, insist on meeting the dog or cat in person or over video chat before you pay. This gives you an opportunity to confirm the advertised pet is real.

To learn more about the riskiest scams of 2020, go to BBB.org/RiskReport.

Posted in on Sunday, March 14, 2021 5:15 am. | Tags: , ,

