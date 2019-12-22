BBB: Tips for buying smart toys

Many toys can now be connected to the internet. This offers both fun and educational opportunities for your kids but can also come with risks if you’re uninformed. Many of these toys may collect a child’s personal information without parents’ knowledge. It is important to remember that, just like in most offline situations, a parent’s permission is required to collect or use a child’s information, such as a name or email address.

In 2017, The Children’s Advertising Review Unit (CARU) referred a toy company to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after the company failed to respond to CARU’s privacy inquiry regarding one of its toys. There were fears that the Bluetooth connection and built-in microphone of the doll in question made it vulnerable to hacking.

If you’re looking at a smart toy for your kids this holiday season, use these tips from BBB and CARU to keep playtime safe and fun:

Do your research. When considering a smart toy, search for product reviews online. You can also go to bbb.org to check the company’s business profile. A simple search can uncover major issues.

Know the law. Toy companies are legally required to post privacy policies disclosing how they will collect and handle a child’s personal information.

Use a secure connection. Only connect the toy on a secure, trusted network, such as password-protected Wi-Fi. Avoid connecting on public networks, which could allow anyone to access your child’s information if there is a security flaw.

Teach the moment. Use the opportunity to teach your kids about online responsibility. Smart toys are a great way to educate them on protecting their information, online spending, and to speak up if they encounter a questionable situation.

Check the settings. The toy’s default settings may not be set for privacy. Check parental controls and other safety measures the toy has in place.

Turn it off. Turning off the smart toy when it isn’t being used can help prevent information from continuing to be collected.

Happy shopping, from everyone at BBB serving the Heart of Texas!