BBB: Reopening tips

The Governor’s office began Phase I of reopening Texas on May 1. Since then, the state has moved into Phase II, and more businesses have resumed operations. Consumers and businesses alike are wondering where to begin as the “new normal” settles in. Data shows that a new type of consumer is emerging, one who is more cautious and makes more informed decisions.

As local businesses and services begin the reopening process, this new consumer should be considered. How can a business show it can be trusted and provide exceptional service for its clients? While COVID-19 has created difficult moments for many, it also creates an opportunity for business owners to rejuvenate and establish best practices as their stores and offices reopen.

If you are preparing to reopen your business, consider these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Build and maintain trust. You should strive to maintain trust with both your customers and employees. Offer transparency to your customers by openly sharing your safety measures and any new services you offer to accommodate those trying to limit contact with others. You should also understand that some of your employees may not be able to seamlessly transition back to work. Listen to their concerns and inform them of their options and new FMLA guidelines.

Know the guidelines. New guidelines are in place to help businesses operate while keeping employees and customers safe. Many storefronts will be required to display signage, and requirements will vary by industry. Visit the websites of the Governor or the Texas State Health Department to make sure your business is following the proper sanitation and occupancy requirements.

Utilize financial resources. Programs like Disaster Relief Loans, Paycheck Protection and Main Street Lending are available to help small businesses recover and keep their staff employed. Visit the Small Business Administration’s website to learn more about these programs that can benefit your business.

Moving forward from COVID-19 can be a confusing process. Visit BBB.org for more tips on keeping your staff and customers safe as you reopen. For more small business resources, visit sba.gov, or go to the Texas State Health Department’s website at dshs.texas.gov for specific details on requirements you should follow.