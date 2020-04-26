  • April 26, 2020

BBB: COVID-19 scams targeting senior citizens - Odessa American: BBB Column

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: COVID-19 scams targeting senior citizens

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:00 am

BBB: COVID-19 scams targeting senior citizens By Heather Massey Odessa American

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) tells us that older adults are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Unfortunately, they may also be at high risk for being targeted by scammers.

BBB Scam Tracker data show us that while adults over 65 are more likely to walk away from a potential scam, they lose more money than any other demographic, with a median loss of $350 in 2019.

Many senior citizens are turning to BBB to report coronavirus-related scams targeting them.

Scammers are largely impersonating health officials and other authorities, while luring victims in by mentioning the economic impact payments distributed under the CARES Act. Some seniors report receiving text messages claiming to be from the Department of Health, stating online COVID-19 tests are mandatory in order to receive stimulus payments.

Other scams involve seniors receiving emails with links to check their eligibility for stimulus payments. The scammers claim to be from the U.S. Department of Health, the Social Security Administration or other government branches. A large reason consumers lose money to scams is because the source “seemed official.” With various government departments and programs working to help consumers and businesses, posing as a government official is becoming a go-to for scammers.

Use these tips to protect yourself or a senior close to you:

Contact someone. Reach out to trusted friends and relatives for advice if you receive a call or email you’re unsure of. You can also call your bank or other trusted organizations for financial guidance. If a scammer tries to keep you on the phone or rush you into a decision, hang up and reach out for advice.

Avoid outrageous claims. Companies are targeting seniors by promoting products that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19. However, these products are using false advertising, as COVID-19 has no proven cure or FDA-approved vaccines. Go beyond the testimonials on the company’s website, research them at BBB.org.

Beware of offers that sound too good to be true. Scammers will try to target seniors whose retirement has been affected by the current economic climate. Offers that seem too good to be true probably are. Take time to reach out to your trusted financial advisor before reassessing your finances.

Stay smart. Simply being aware of scams can help prevent you from falling victim. Visit BBB.org/coronavirus for marketplace tips and scam alerts surrounding the COVID-19 crisis. You can see what scams are happening in your area at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, communities continue to come together to support every member. Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas is proud to offer these tips to senior citizens in our community and continue its role as the leader in advancing marketplace trust in trying times. Visit us as BBB.org/coronavirus for more tips on COVID-19.

Posted in on Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 96°/Low 64°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 65°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]