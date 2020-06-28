BBB: Planning summer travel ahead of Fourth of July

The Fourth of July has become one of the most popular times of year in the U.S. for traveling, but summer vacations may look different this year. COVID-19 cases are rising in Texas, causing many to re-evaluate their Fourth of July plans. Although state government has allowed most businesses to reopen and travel restrictions have expired, Texans are still wondering how they can stay safe on their holiday vacations.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reminds people that travel can increase the risk of getting sick and recommends vacationers stay close to home by traveling domestically. Destinations like parks and beaches offer outdoor fun for your family while allowing plenty of room to maintain a safe distance from other groups. Renting an RV can help you avoid air travel and staying in hotels, and outdoor fireworks shows can be enjoyed from a distance.

If your family is looking to get away this Fourth of July, use these travel tips from your Better Business Bureau:

Check local regulations. If you are traveling beyond Texas, see what travel regulations that state has in place. Some states are requiring travelers to isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Be sure to take face masks to wear in public places, as some states are continuing to require the use of cloth masks.

Call ahead. When visiting state parks, staying in hotels or viewing attractions, call ahead to see if the locations are open. Some places may be limiting guests, so check if there is space for your family. Check when you’re planning your trip and check again before you leave for vacation.

Consider travel insurance. For those who decide to travel by air, consider investing in travel insurance. In the event your flight is cancelled, or you have to reschedule, travel insurance can keep you from losing money. Certain insurances may be required to rent or operate an RV.

Practice RV etiquette. If you’re traveling in an RV, disinfect all inside surfaces after picking it up and before returning from your trip. You should also book a spot in advance if you plan to park the vehicle at a U.S. national park. Remember, dumping wastewater is part of renting an RV and can be a messy process. See if your campsite offers dumping services or read the RV manual before attempting to do it yourself.

In this stressful time, vacations can be a welcome break from reality. It is important to continue protecting yourself and those around you from illness, even while traveling. For more tips on summer travels and RV rental, visit us at BBB.org.