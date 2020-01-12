BBB: Finding the right personal trainer

Many are determined to achieve their personal fitness goals in the beginning of a new year, and there are many ways they might achieve this. Committing to healthy eating and working out is the most common way to improve health, but consumers who want a more focused approach may opt to hire a personal trainer.

Some trainers might charge per session, while others may require you to sign a contract agreeing to pay for a certain amount of sessions ahead of time. Before opening your wallet, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to find the personal trainer that’s right for you:

Set your budget. It’s no secret that a personal trainer is one of the pricier options for maintaining your fitness goals. However, benefits of one-on-one training include increased motivation and safety, as well as specialized workouts for those training for sports or rehabilitating after surgeries. Decide how much you’re willing to spend, per session or overall, and stick to your budget. Keep in mind that cost can vary between trainers at gyms and independent trainers.

Ask questions. Ask the trainers you’re interested in working with any questions you may have. However, Men’s Health says it is just as important to listen to the questions a personal trainer asks you. A good trainer should know to ask about your medical and health history, which will help them craft routines that are both safe and effective.

Check credentials. You should also look into their credentials, since anyone can advertise themselves as a personal trainer. Did they attend an organization accredited with the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)? The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is one example of an organization accredited with the NCCA. A Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) or Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) will have their credentials following their name, like so: Jane Doe, NSCA-CPT.

Read contracts closely. You will likely have to sign a contract, no matter what sort of personal trainer or payment plan you opt for. As with any contract, read it closely, and be sure to check for all details, including payment, dates valid, cancellation fees, etc. Never sign a blank contract, be sure all information is completed and checked before signing.

