BBB: Charitable giving tips

In the time of COVID-19, charities and organizations are creating relief funds to assist those who have been affected by the crisis. GivingTuesday, the organization behind Giving Tuesday at the beginning of the holiday shopping season, established #GivingTuesdayNow. The event, officially observed on May 5, encourages charitable giving to COVID-19 relief efforts. GivingTuesday suggests supporting your community by purchasing gift cards from local small businesses, donating supplies to healthcare workers and more.

No matter when or why you decide to donate, it is important to stay diligent. Scammers are never above profiting off hardship. BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance (WGA) offers tips to help you ensure your contributions are going to trustworthy charities.

Keep these tips from your Better Business Bureau in mind when you donate:

>> Choose your charity wisely. Consider certain factors when picking an organization to donate to. For example, more experienced relief organizations may have the resources and existing connections needed to deliver aid.

>> Verify trustworthiness. The best way to avoid charity scams is to donate to a known and trustworthy organization. You can visit give.org to view charities accredited by BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance. Accredited charities meet WGA’s 20 standards of trust.

>> Cut out the middleman. Some charities may be collecting money to pass along to a larger organization. Consider donating to that organization directly or choose a charity with a local presence.

>> Confirm the charity’s intentions. Look on the charity’s website, social media or other materials to see exactly how it intends to use the funds. Avoid donating if the organization offers vague language without offering specific details as to how donations will be used.

>> Understand crowdfunding. It can be difficult to vet individuals using crowdfunding sites to collect donations. Only donate to crowdfunds created by someone you personally know or avoid crowdfunding sites altogether.

Go to now.givingtuesday.org to learn more about GivingTuesday's COVID-19 relief efforts.