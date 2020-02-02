  • February 2, 2020

BBB: Planning for spring break - Odessa American: BBB Column

BBB: Planning for spring break

Posted: Sunday, February 2, 2020 6:00 am

BBB: Planning for spring break By Heather Massey Odessa American

Spring break offers an opportunity to travel with your family while the kids get a vacation from school. While it may still be a few months away, now is the time to start planning your spring break travels and activities.

When planning trips, it is important to be on the lookout for travel scams and complaint-worthy travel agencies. More than 400 Texas consumers filed complaints with BBB against travel agencies in 2019, with issues ranging from advertising to contracts and guarantees. Nearly two dozen travel and vacation scams were reported in the state to BBB Scam Tracker last year as well, with some consumers claiming losses of hundreds of dollars.

Travel scammers may use stolen photos of luxury hotels, resorts or rentals, advertising them at unbelievable prices. Once you make your payment, they take your money and you discover the place never existed. Other scammers create fraudulent third-party booking sites for hotels or airline tickets, taking your credit card information and cancelling your reservation shortly after.

Use these tips from your Better Business Bureau as you plan your spring break travels:

Look for reviews. Check bbb.org and other online reviews when considering a hotel, resort or travel agency. You can also call and ask for references, but watch for vague answers. Also be wary of companies that don’t provide any photos.

Don’t wire money. Avoid using wire transfer or prepaid debit cards to pay for your vacation, as you can’t get the money back if you get scammed. Consider using a credit card so you can dispute the charges if something goes wrong.

Be realistic. If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is. Do your research, and get a feel for what similar hotels, airlines or travel agencies are charging.

Check social media. Most travel destinations have a social media presence. Check their pages for photos, looking at the quality. If the photos are pixelated or captions are full of typos, this may be a sign of a page run by a scammer. You can also check the comment sections for reviews.

Posted in on Sunday, February 2, 2020 6:00 am.

