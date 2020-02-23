BBB: Tips for prom and graduation

If your child is a junior or senior in high school, you’re likely gearing up for prom and graduation season — dresses, rentals for tuxes and limos, photographers and more. There is a lot to plan before these memorable nights, and your Better Business Bureau is here with tips to prepare ahead and keep everything running smoothly:

Do your research. First and foremost, make sure to use credible businesses, especially if you’re looking for a florist or rental service for transportation such as a limousine or party bus. Business profiles on bbb.org can show you what kind of experiences other consumers have had with a company in the past.

Watch for fake websites. Buying online can seem like a good idea to save money on formal attire and cosmetics, but some retail websites can be fraudulent, or advertise products much different than what you may actually receive. Also, be aware that some fake websites look very similar to legitimate websites. Read customer reviews and make sure you are on a secure site by looking for the lock icon and the ‘s’ in the ‘https’ before giving your credit card information.

Place deposits carefully. Rentals or larger purchases may require placing a deposit upfront before you pay the full price. Always read a contract carefully before placing a deposit, as you likely can’t get that money back once it has been paid.

Plan ahead. Prom and graduation can be busy times for certain industries, so place deposits early to secure your transportation and rentals. Pre-party and post-ceremony meals are also common, therefore placing reservations at a restaurant ahead of time, especially for a large group, ensures the staff is ready to accommodate you.

Split the cost wisely. Many teens like to split the cost of group transportation or meals, which is made even easier with money transferring apps. These apps are also often used by small and local businesses to accept payments. Choose payment apps wisely before sharing your bank information, and don’t accept payment requests from anyone you don’t recognize.

Congrats to all the students preparing for prom and graduation, from all of us here at BBB serving the Heart of Texas! Visit us at bbb.org for more tips.