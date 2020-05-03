  • May 3, 2020

BBB: Top COVID-19 scams - Odessa American: BBB Column

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Top COVID-19 scams

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 3, 2020 5:00 am

BBB: Top COVID-19 scams By Heather Massey Odessa American

It is well known that scammers take advantage of consumers in dire situations. Natural disasters and other catastrophes attract scammers, and COVID-19 is no different. Many scams we are already familiar with are taking a coronavirus twist. The best way to prevent falling victim to these scams is educating yourself on them, so you can recognize the signs and know to walk away.

These are the biggest COVID-19 scams being reported to Better Business Bureau:

Counterfeit cures and preventions. Many consumers are receiving emails or online ads promoting “secret cures” and “foolproof preventions.” These cures and preventions often include products like face masks, test kits and more. Victims of this scam pay a high price to purchase the advertised products, which either never arrive or are not the quality item that was promised. Check product reviews and business profiles at BBB.org before making purchases online. And remember, while medical experts are working to create a vaccine, none currently exists.

Stimulus check scams. As soon as economic impact payments were approved under the CARES Act, scammers were quick to target hopeful consumers. Scammers claim that, for a price, you can check your eligibility status or receive your check early. As the final payments are made, and even after, scammers will continue to use this tactic to steal money. Visit IRS.gov/coronavirus to learn more about stimulus checks and the CARES Act.

Tech support scams. With employees working from home, scammers are looking to exploit the technical difficulties that come with home offices. They may send pop ups that, when clicked, download malware onto your computer. Others may call or email, claiming to be from a well-known tech company claiming to need your information to perform remote maintenance on your devices. Don’t allow remote support unless you’ve requested assistance and avoid clicking on pop ups.

Government impostor scams. Other scammers are posing as government officials from various agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control, Small Business Administration and Social Security Administration. Claiming to be a reliable source, the scammer calls or emails their target, asking for money or personal information. Remember, government agencies will contact you by letter before calling or emailing you.

Employment scams. With many businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, many consumers have lost their jobs. Scammers take advantage of job hunters by posting fake job openings that promise flexible work-from-home hours and great pay. They offer you the job immediately, sometimes without an interview. Once hired, you are asked to share personal information or pay for training, software, etc. Watch out for unusual procedures when looking for a job, such as an offer without an interview or paying for training in order to be hired.

Shortage scams. Also known as price gouging, scammers stockpile high demand items – like toilet paper, sanitation products and face masks – and sell them at inflated prices. Price gouging is illegal, and consumers may end up receiving used, defective or counterfeit products. If you encounter price gouging, report it to BBB.org/scamtracker or the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov.

To learn more about, and stay safe from, COVID-19 scams, visit us at BBB.org.

Posted in on Sunday, May 3, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
71°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: SSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 70°
Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 102°/Low 65°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 75°/Low 58°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]