  • January 28, 2020

Prosperity announces new Odessa market president - Odessa American: Business

Prosperity announces new Odessa market president

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:00 am

Prosperity Bank has announced the recent promotion of Andy Espinoza as the new Odessa market president.

Espinoza’s banking career of more than 33 years began at Roswell State Bank. He has experience in both bank operations and the past 13 years in commercial lending. Andy also completed the Western States School of Banking at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

“Andy’s vast amount of lending expertise and knowledge of the local area is vital to Prosperity Bank’s goal of serving the Odessa community. We are thrilled to promote Andy within our team and know that he will continue to be a valuable asset,” Rick Bartholomee, Prosperity Bank’s Permian Basin Region president, said in a news release.

Andy and his wife, Pippi, have three children and six grandchildren.

He is on the board of directors for various organizations including the Odessa Family YMCA; the Odessa College Foundation; and most recently the Compass Academy.

Espinoza is a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Church of Odessa where he serves as a deacon trustee. In addition, Espinoza enjoys many sporting activities and has been a baseball umpire for 34 years.

 

