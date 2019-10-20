  • October 20, 2019

BBB: Census Scams - Odessa American: Business

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Census Scams

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:00 am

BBB: Census Scams By Heather Massey Odessa American

As 2019 draws to a close, a new decade will be here before we know it. However, as we usher in a new era, there is business to be taken care of; namely, the census. The deadline to take part in the national event is April 1, so you’re likely to hear a lot from the United States Census Bureau until then. Although the Census Bureau doesn’t limit its activity to the time around the 10-year mark (more than 130 surveys are conducted each year), this is the time consumers and scammers alike begin to pay more attention. Scammers may use census surveys as an opportunity to ask for your personal information. BBB serving the Heart of Texas is here to help you know if you’re being contacted by a legitimate U.S. Census Bureau representative.

>>Verify their identity. If someone knocks on your door or approaches you in person claiming to be from the Census Bureau, ask to see a valid U.S. Census Bureau ID badge. There is also information a real Bureau agent or survey will never ask for, such as your Social Security number, banking information or financial data (such as how much money you have in your bank account). If you are asked questions like these, you are probably not participating in a legitimate survey.

>>Check the return address. A quick way to see if correspondence from the Census Bureau is real is to check the return address. The Census Bureau website says the return address will always be from Jeffersonville, Indiana. If it’s from any other location, it is not legitimate. If it does say Jeffersonville, you should still be cautious and look for other red flags.

>>Stay calm. Participating in the census is required by law, and you can receive a fine if you don’t. You will, however, never be imprisoned for not partaking in the census. If someone attempts to threaten you with arrest for not filling out a census survey, remain calm and know these are empty threats.

>>Call the Census Bureau. If you are still unsure, you can contact your regional Census Bureau office for help. Someone there can verify the legitimacy of a survey or agent. This information can be found at census.gov/about/regions.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 47°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]