  • October 6, 2019

BBB: Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Odessa American: Business

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Sunday, October 6, 2019 12:00 pm

BBB: Breast Cancer Awareness Month By Heather Massey Odessa American

According to breastcancer.org, one in every eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. The CDC stated in 2016 that breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women, regardless of race or ethnicity. It was more than twice as common as lung and bronchus cancer, the second most common type. Reports show that the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer has decreased over time, however, there is still no cure, and donations to research foundations or families in need can make a difference. When Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around each October, businesses and consumers are looking to help.

Unfortunately, some businesses make dishonest claims regarding their donations to breast cancer charities. Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas has tips for those who will be looking out for charitable opportunities this month.

Shop smart. BBB Charity Standards call for campaigns to disclose how much of the purchase will be donated to charity. Look for this information when shopping for pink ribbon items in stores or online. Be cautious with businesses doing vague promotions that do not share the portion of proceeds donated, or which charity they’ll be donating to.

Check the charity. If the charity is specified, check them out with BBB to see if they meet our Charity Standards. This way, you’ll know that your money is going exactly where you want it to and is being used how you intend for it to be.

Participate carefully. Some charities will host events (like walks or runs) in addition to marketing promotions. If this interests you, gather all the important information before signing up: is there a participation fee? Are you required to sign up a minimum number of sponsors? Before you sign up, verify them with BBB to make sure they are a charity you want to support.

Take action. If a charity you like isn’t holding any events or promotions during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, contact them to see how you can volunteer or donate on your own time. Every bit helps, even if your preferred charity isn’t hosting their own fundraisers.

Visit give.org to search charity reports and find charities that pass BBB Wise Giving Alliance’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Sunday, October 6, 2019 12:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
89°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: SW at 8mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 52°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 83°/Low 64°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]