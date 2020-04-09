ExchangeRight Welcomes Bill Cerelli to Sales Team

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 9, 2020--

ExchangeRight has announced the appointment of Bill Cerelli as senior vice president in the Eastern region. As a 21-year veteran of the financial industry, Cerelli will provide expanded support to strengthen and increase the company’s relationships with registered representatives and advisors with a specific focus on Florida and Puerto Rico.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005212/en/

Bill Cerelli, ExchangeRight's New Senior Vice President (Eastern Region) (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining ExchangeRight, Cerelli served as senior regional vice president at Preferred Capital Securities, where he was awarded the company’s highest accolade, the Eagle Club award, and top producer award in 2017 and 2018. Earlier in his career, he served as a wholesaler at AXA Equitable Distribution, where he obtained top producer awards throughout a decade of tenure. He maintains Series 7 and 63 licenses with FINRA.

“In the face of this crisis, all of our offerings continue to meet or exceed investor cash flow targets as a result of our focus on investment-grade credit tenants operating in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries,” said Warren Thomas, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. “Despite the unprecedented economic fallout resulting from the ongoing pandemic, ExchangeRight is experiencing incredible demand as more representatives and advisors are recognizing the need for recession-resilient offerings at this time. We are pleased to welcome Bill to our team to help us accommodate the needs of representatives and advisors who are seeking portfolios designed to provide stable cash flow and capital preservation for their investors in a volatile market.”

ExchangeRight and its affiliates’ vertically integrated platform is diversified across more than 675 properties of over 14 million square feet located throughout 38 different states. More than 3,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All of the company’s current and past offerings have met or exceeded every targeted cash flow distribution to investors for 93 consecutive months to date.

About ExchangeRight Real Estate, LLC

ExchangeRight is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with over $2.6 billion in assets under management. ExchangeRight pursues its mission to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing income funds and 1031-exchangeable investment offerings that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically acquires and manages long-term, net-leased assets backed by investment-grade corporations that operate successfully in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.exchangeright.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005212/en/

CONTACT: Lindsey Thompson

lthompson@exchangeright.com

(855) 317-4448

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA FLORIDA CARIBBEAN PUERTO RICO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RETAIL DISCOUNT/VARIETY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT

SOURCE: ExchangeRight

Copyright Business Wire 2020.

PUB: 04/09/2020 09:00 AM/DISC: 04/09/2020 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005212/en