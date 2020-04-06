AXIS Re Welcomes Mark Julian as Chief Pricing Actuary

PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2020--

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced the hiring of Mark Julian to the newly created position of Chief Pricing Actuary, effective April 20, 2020. In this role, Mr. Julian will oversee AXIS Re’s actuarial pricing and catastrophe modeling teams, which have been combined into a new Reinsurance Pricing operational division. Mr. Julian will be based in the Company’s London office and will be a member of the Reinsurance Leadership Team. He will report to AXIS Re CEO Steve Arora.

“Mark is an accomplished reinsurance leader, possessing both breadth in experience and depth in the actuarial and catastrophe modeling functions,” said Mr. Arora. “His technical leadership will make us stronger, and I am excited about the elevation of this function within our organization.”

Mr. Julian joins AXIS Re from Tokio Millennium Re, where he was most recently CEO and Head of Branch for its UK business. Previously, he served as Group Head of Pricing, leading a global team of 45 pricing actuaries and catastrophe modelers, and prior to that he was the company’s UK Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Julian joined Tokio Millennium Re from SVB/Novae where he was Deputy Group Actuary. He began his P&C (re)insurance career as an actuary at PwC and Equitas.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019, of $5.5 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005047/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Matt Rohrmann

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

+1 212-940-3339Media Contact

Anna Kukowski

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

anna.kukowski@axiscapital.com

+1 212-715-3574

KEYWORD: BERMUDA CARIBBEAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE

SOURCE: AXIS Re

Copyright Business Wire 2020.

PUB: 04/06/2020 11:30 AM/DISC: 04/06/2020 11:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005047/en