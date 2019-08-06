McClinton Energy donates to Woodson, Ector College Prep

The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the McClinton Energy Group joined Monday to present two $5,000 checks to Woodson Young Scholars Academy and Ector College Prep Academy.

This money was donated by the McClinton Energy Group and given to the Hispanic Chamber, who chose and dispersed the money to the two schools ahead of the school year starting.

“Some of these kids, they don’t have binders, they don’t have the resources,” Hispanic Chamber CEO Arnulfo Martinez said. “There’s more out there than the oilfield. There’s engineers, there’s lawyers, there’s doctors. There’s so much more and we can expose them to more.”

Odell Crawford, Chairman of the Woodson Young Scholars Academy, and Ector College Prep Academy CEO Robert Bleisch accepted and thanked the Hispanic Chamber and McClinton Energy for their donations.

“This year, our poverty rate at our school dramatically shot up from 50% to 75%,” Bleisch said. “When you’re poor, there sometimes are reasons why you may not want to go to school. You’re not gonna go up to the teacher and say ‘hey I don’t have clean clothes’ or ‘I don’t have a binder’ and so we just want to take all the excuses off the kids.”

Crawford said the money donated would go towards Woodson’s computer labs and Bleisch said the money would be used for school supplies and school uniforms.