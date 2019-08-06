  • August 6, 2019

McClinton Energy donates to Woodson, Ector College Prep - Odessa American: Business

e-Edition Subscribe

McClinton Energy donates to Woodson, Ector College Prep

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 5, 2019 5:00 pm

McClinton Energy donates to Woodson, Ector College Prep By Paul Wedding pwedding@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the McClinton Energy Group joined Monday to present two $5,000 checks to Woodson Young Scholars Academy and Ector College Prep Academy.

This money was donated by the McClinton Energy Group and given to the Hispanic Chamber, who chose and dispersed the money to the two schools ahead of the school year starting.

“Some of these kids, they don’t have binders, they don’t have the resources,” Hispanic Chamber CEO Arnulfo Martinez said. “There’s more out there than the oilfield. There’s engineers, there’s lawyers, there’s doctors. There’s so much more and we can expose them to more.”

Odell Crawford, Chairman of the Woodson Young Scholars Academy, and Ector College Prep Academy CEO Robert Bleisch accepted and thanked the Hispanic Chamber and McClinton Energy for their donations.

“This year, our poverty rate at our school dramatically shot up from 50% to 75%,” Bleisch said. “When you’re poor, there sometimes are reasons why you may not want to go to school. You’re not gonna go up to the teacher and say ‘hey I don’t have clean clothes’ or ‘I don’t have a binder’ and so we just want to take all the excuses off the kids.”

Crawford said the money donated would go towards Woodson’s computer labs and Bleisch said the money would be used for school supplies and school uniforms.

Contact Paul Wedding at pwedding@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7786.

Posted in , , on Monday, August 5, 2019 5:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
100°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 77°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 101°/Low 78°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 77°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]