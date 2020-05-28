Enel completes High Lonesome expansion

Enel North American is continuing its investment into West Texas as the company expands its largest wind farm this week.

The 50 MW expansion project at the High Lonesome facility in Upton and Crockett counties is operational this week and is expected to generate enough electricity equivalent to the needs of 173,000 U.S. households, said the company in a release May 21.

The latest opening increases the capacity of Enel’s largest operational wind farm to 500 MW. The investment into the project amounts to around $720 million.

It is not the first investment that Enel has made in Texas. Senior Vice President of Construction Stephen Pike says, however, that it’s one that’s already making an impact even before it opened.

“It’s had a meaningful impact already,” Pike said. “During construction of the project, we had a work force that was peaking around 800 people. It’s a long term asset that will be around for many years to come.”

The addition of the 50 MW expansion is part of a 12-year, renewable energy power purchase agreement with Danone North America. The first phase of the wind farm began operating on the grid back in December 2019.

The facility is expected to generate over $75 million in property tax revenue and another $90 million in lease payments to local landowners.

The company had previously announced a $175,000 donation towards COVID-19 relief in West Texas with those funds going towards local school districts and community hospitals along with volunteer fire departments in Rankin, McCamey, Iraan and Ozona.

“The current situation really hit home for us,” Pike said. “We’re a company that’s continuing to grow during some of these challenging times and we thought that it was important to support those local relief efforts. We wanted to support the hospitals, first responders and the communities that we do business in.”

Pike added that the company plans to add 30 full-time workers in the area to maintain operations at High Lonesome. Enel’s company-wide plan through 2020 is to fill 275 total new positions.

Enel also operates the 63 MW Snyder wind farm as well as the first 252 MW phase of the Roadrunner solar plant in Upton County. The second phase is still under construction and will be one of the largest solar plants in the state upon its completion.

It’s all part of a bigger plan to invest in the Lone Star State according to Pike.

“West Texas and Texas in general is an important area for the energy market,” Pike said. “Especially in West Texas with the longstanding relationship with oil and gas in the area along with wind and solar power.

“For us it really shows the vast resources that the area has to offer. There have been sustainable policies put in place, the reliable grid and the investments made there make it a really great place to invest in.”