  • November 3, 2019

BBB: Scam risk study - Odessa American: Business

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: Scam risk study

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 5:00 am

BBB: Scam risk study By Heather Massey Odessa American

Approximately one in 10 U.S. adults are victims of fraud every year. In 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 372,000 fraud complaints. With fraud being such a common issue, it becomes easy to wonder, “What separates victims from non-victims?” There isn’t a superior kind of person that is immune to scams, and even those who consider themselves savvy can find themselves a victim if they aren’t careful and informed.

Better Business Bureau partnered with FINRA’s Investor Education Foundation to survey more than 1,000 American and Canadian consumers who had previously been targeted by scammers. Their answers, highlighted in a reported released in early October, gave more insight into what leads to a consumer being defrauded. For example, of those surveyed, nearly a quarter engaged with the scammer who was targeting them. And of the consumers who engaged, the average amount of money lost was $600.

The key findings of the study shine light not only on ways individuals may be more vulnerable, but the precautions they can take to protect themselves as well:

Social media. Consumers were far more likely to engage with scammers if they were reached via social media, rather than phone or email. It showed that 91% of the consumers reached through social media engaged, and 53% ended up losing money.

Social isolation. People who didn’t have people in their lives to discuss fraudulent offers with were far more likely to become victims. Scam victims were more likely to be unmarried, widowed or divorced. They also reported much higher feelings of loneliness.

Financial literacy. Victimization was more likely to occur to someone who was under financial strain, young adults or someone with low financial literacy.

Last line of defense. The study found that 51% of people reported a third party (such as a cashier, bank teller or employees of wire transfer services) intervening helped them avoid losing money.

Scam knowledge. Almost half of people surveyed said the news was their biggest source of information about scams, and word of mouth was second most common. People with more knowledge and understanding of scams are more likely to avoid them.

To learn more and educate yourself on the latest scams, visit us at bbb.org, or go to bbb.org/ExposedtoScams to read the full report.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Sunday, November 3, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: S at 5mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 45°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 56°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]