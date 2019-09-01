From rivals to teammates

A group of men familiar with being pit against one another have united under the same roof.

Their lives have been interconnected since childhood through school athletic programs where they each learned the value of teamwork but were often playing on opposing teams. They are now working together for a common goal at McAnally Wilkins, an insurance agency for oil and gas service contractors headquartered in Midland.

The group is split down the middle with John Wilkins Jr. and Blake Batte having attended schools in east Odessa, including Permian High School, while Cal Hendrick and Boyd Cowan grew up on the west side near San Jacinto Elementary School and attended Odessa High School.

Any past rivalries are easily set aside.

Wilkins co-founded the agency with Blaine McAnally in 2010 and said they were both previously employed at direct competitors in their industry.

“ We’d been friendly competitors for a number of years and kind of decided to join forces,” Wilkins said.

While paving their own path, they continued this trend of bringing former rivals together.

The co-founders added McAnally’s former coworker, Cowan, to their company as their first hire and partner, who Wilkins had also known since he was a child.

“ We both played multiple sports, grew up competing against each other and grew up as friends,” Wilkins said. “But we always got along because we had such similar backgrounds. It was easy for us to have common ground.”

Both of their parents shared similar occupations; their fathers were coaches and their mothers were teachers.

Wilkins and Cowan attended Texas Tech University before the company was established and coincidentally held the same temporary job.

“ When we came back that first summer from Tech, I got a job with (Ector County Independent School District) painting elementary school buildings and so did John, so that’s really where we became friends,” Cowan said.

Hendrick was the next McAnally Wilkins hire. He joined in January as the company’s general counsel after practicing as an attorney for the Shafer, Davis, O’Leary & Stoker law firm for 29 years.

Wilkins and Hendrick found they had a growing base of mutual clients and were serving the same industry in different ways.

One was selling insurance while the other defended oil field service companies in lawsuits.

Hendrick said he enjoyed his role at the law firm but compared the job to a golfer competing on a course.

“ It’s you against everyone else,” Hendrick said. “There’s no team concept. I had always been a part of a team and I missed that. There’s a sense of teamwork, togetherness and unity that I feel over here and that’s why I made the change,” Hendrick said.

The men have numerous points in their journeys that intersect and create an intricate web of connection to one another.

Cowan’s mother was Hendrick’s fifth-grade teacher. Hendrick and Wilkins started off as young professionals working in downtown Odessa and married women who both became involved with the Junior League of Odessa.

A thriving economy has pushed McAnally Wilkins to add more personnel this year. The team carefully considered who would be the next logical choice to bring in and all of them landed on the same name.

Batte, their new chief operations officer, had ties to those in the company and started in his position with the agency back in May.

Their newest team member has just as much in common with the group.

He was a Permian football player, shares the same birthday as Wilkins, graduated from TTU and was in the same fraternity as Wilkins.

Batte is the former chief executive officer of Orrex Plastics Company in Odessa and worked there 23 years.

He attributes much of his success and understanding of operational efficiencies to his mentor, Nick Fowler, who is the principal owner of Orrex.

“ To go from a mom-and-pop shop to a global player in a complicated industry required a lot of effort and strategic thinking for those of us at Orrex,” Batte said. “I, along with several others, accomplished a great deal in turning that company from a regional-based facility into an absolute global-based company.”

Batte said McAnally Wilkins has faced similar issues to what Orrex experienced as the agency has expanded.

“ They rightfully recognized that they needed to have a more focused approach to managing the various components that make up their agency and that’s where I came in,” he said.

Trust is a key ingredient at McAnally Wilkins.

“ I think we’re all integral parts of the big machine that all play very different, critical roles to make it all work for our clients’ benefit and advantage in the marketplace,” Hendrick said. “I want to lend my expertise and knowledge to provide the highest level of service possible to clients and to allow them to do what they do best, which is to service the oil industry.”

“ I’ve seen these guys be successful from high school sports to their young professional lives to where they are now,” Wilkins said, and “I’m confident in their ability to help us take this company to the next level.”