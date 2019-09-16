Joint Care Center offers local option

After three dislocations of his right hip that had been replaced about 11 years ago, Odessan Darrell Wells realized it was time to get something done.

He had his other hip replaced last August and both were fine until this year when he began to have some problems with the hip from 11 years ago. The dislocation, he said, was “excruciatingly painful.”

Wells said he ended up with “his right leg flopping around held on by ligaments (and skin). You ride ambulances to the emergency room and spend a fair amount of time getting it manipulated back to the socket.”

Following there of these incidents, he decided he had to do something and went to Dr. Vijay Borra at ProCare, who performed a hip revision for Wells.

The 78-year-old had surgery Aug. 12, was discharged 48 hours later and was back at work by Sept. 3.

Describing himself as old and out of shape, Wells said he has advanced arthritis and is diabetic and asthmatic, among other things.

He added that he’s “not world’s greatest candidate for a serious orthopedic surgery.”

“I personally think Dr. Borra is a brilliant orthopedic surgeon. I think this community is lucky to have him. Medical Center Hospital has enough sense to create a system around him, which includes his suite of offices which is part of the ProCare network. They also have the joint care (center),” Wells said.

Within about two weeks of surgery, Wells said his staples were out and he had a walker, which he no longer used, and a cane that he used some of the time.

“People my age are not supposed to make recoveries that fast. The prediction was six to eight weeks. I’m returning three weeks after surgery. I have the greatest admiration for everything from the initial consultation to the follow-up, post op and to the care that I was given during the stay in the hospital,” Wells said.

Borra handles six to eight cases every week, operating on Mondays and Wednesdays. The average hospital stay is two nights.

“Generally, we get people up on the same day and walk on the same day as much as possible,” Borra said.

Borra said this decreases their hospital stay, shortens their recovery time and reduces complications.

The most common reason for knee and hip replacement is end-stage osteoarthritis where the cartilage has “pretty much completely worn out and it’s bone on bone in a lot of instances,” Borra said.

The most common as age range for joint replacements, he said, is 50 to 80.

“But we do surgeries of people younger than that. …” Borra said.

He has done a few hip replacements on people in their 20s, but that’s largely because of an underlying congenital condition of hip dysplasia where the hip did not form well.

Borra said he went to medical school and did his residency in New York, plus a fellowship at Baylor Houston focusing on joint replacement and redoing joints when replacements have gone bad.

“My grandfather had knee replacement (surgery). That’s when I got interested in orthopedics …” Borra said.

He said he sees more knee replacements and than hip replacements, “because knee arthritis is more prevalent in America than hip arthritis.”

One of his biggest challenges is obesity, which increases the risk of complications following any surgery, especially joint replacement, Borra said.

“So there are a lot of times where we are not able to do a surgery because of the patient’s high BMI (Body Mass Index). We have to get them to lower their weight prior to surgery,” he said.

If diabetes is uncontrolled, the patient is at higher risk of wound healing complications and infections, so they are referred back to their primary care providers to control their diabetes better before any surgical intervention, Borra added.

Preoperative classes are held for patients prior to surgery and those started about five or six years ago.

“We felt there was a need because a lot of patients would travel for their joint replacements to Dallas, Houston, Austin, and we wanted to show they hey we get same, or better, outcomes here and you don’t really need to travel that far,” Borra said.

“We do a lot of complex cases here that most hospitals do not do. At MCH, we do a lot of complex revisions where implants have been put in bad position, or they’ve loosened, or they’ve worn out, or they get infected so we do get a lot of referrals for revisions. We do a fair amount of revisions. We do a lot of complex cases that are turned down by a lot of other hospitals and surgeons,” he added.

HIs primary practice is focused on hip and knee replacements and his niche is revisions.

“Those are the most grateful patients essentially because a lot of times they’ve gotten their surgery then they have problem,” he said. “They’ve gone to five or 10 different surgeons and nobody wants to take their case so they’re just happy …”

He wants people to know the hospital has a well established joint care center where everyone is on the same team from the doctor to the nurse to the therapists and Joint Care Coordinator Martha McKown.

McKown has been joint care coordinator since July, but has been with MCH for almost 16 years primarily in the acute care setting.

“But for the last two years, I have rotated in and out pretty regularly in the joint care program. I also did home health for 14 years. In doing home health, I would have quite a few patients that would leave the hospital and transition into home health and so I would see them in the home health setting so I kind of have an idea of what it’s going to look like for the next month after they get home because I treated those patients at home, as well,” McKown said.

She also runs the preoperative classes. McKown said they put people at ease so they know what to expect when they get a joint replacement.

“Osteoarthritis tends to be a main reason for the degeration of the joints,” she said.

Sometimes a hip replacement is caused by avascular necrosis.

“That just means the blood supply to that area of the bone has for some reason been cut off and so that part of the bone dies. It makes them have to have a joint replacement. It can happen in older ones, but it tends to be a little more in the younger patients. If you see someone in their 30s that’s had a hip replacement, it’s probably due to some sort of trauma that caused the blood flow to be cut off to that area and caused avascular necrosis,” McKown said.

Although the hospital sees more knee than hip replacements, she said there are patients who have had both done.

Knee rehab, from what she’s heard from patients, tends to be harder than hip rehabilitation after replacement.

“If a patient is a surgery that is done pretty early in the day then the therapist will get them up day of surgery, that afternoon. If they happen to come out of surgery late in the afternoon, it’s not enough time for the anesthetic effects to wear off and before physical therapist leaves for the day,” McKown said.

The joint replacement procedure, whether knee or hip, takes about an hour and a half.

Have a surgeon that occasionally does shoulder replacements.

She said Borra tailors care to his patients. Typically, patients are in the hospital for two to three days, but they are sometimes kept longer because of medical issues they had previously that may need to be monitored.

“We want to monitor those and make sure we don’t have any issues in that area,” McKown said. “We monitor vital signs pretty frequently while the patients are here. We just want to make sure that we’re going to avoid any complications. That’s post operatively. …”

Anytime you have any type of traumatic injury, the body’s natural response is to have some sort of swelling.

“So yes, you’re gong to have some swelling after any type of joint replacement,” she said.

What she enjoys about joint care is getting to watch the patients’ progress.

“I (especially) enjoy … my hip patients. They always seem to be surprised about how much better they can move and the pain that they had before surgery is gone,” McKown said. “They may currently have pain, but they know it’s surgical pain and it’s going to go away. You can kind of through the pain and the hard work see the excitement like you know what this is going to get better my life is going to get better.”