Triller Donates 150,000 N95 Respirator and Surgical Masks to the City of Los Angeles for First Responders and Essential Workers

Triller, the AI-powered music video "social streaming" platform, today announced it is donating 150,000 N95 respirator and surgical masks to the City of Los Angeles in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The masks will be distributed amongst first responders and essential workers and comes as Mayor Eric Garcetti urges all Los Angeles residents to wear face coverings while out in public.

“We applaud the mayor for being proactive during the Coronavirus crisis and taking bold steps to protect the residents of Los Angeles and fully support him in this effort,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman, Triller. “We urge other businesses and individuals to also answer the call and give back to the city that has given us so much.”

“Amongst the tragedy that Coronavirus has delivered, there remains optimism and hope as companies like Triller step up and offer to help those in need,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “These masks will be instrumental in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting those workers who are potentially risking their lives on a daily basis. We are truly grateful for Triller’s gift to our city and their commitment to helping other cities with their upcoming ‘Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions’ fundraiser.”

Triller is presenting Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions, a three-day digital music festival April 10-12, 2020 to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Hosted by multi-talented actor and comedian Jay Pharoah, the festival will feature more than 100 top music acts including Migos, Marshmello, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Ally Brooke, King Combs, and more. During the festival, being streamed on Triller’s YouTube channel, viewers will be encouraged to donate to a variety of Coronavirus relief causes including MusiCares® and No Kid Hungry.

“If we’ve learned anything from Coronavirus so far, it is that it is going to take contributions and sacrifices from all of us to get through this,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, principal at Triller and founder of Proxima Entertainment. “Whether you’re out there on the front lines or making donations to the cause as you self-quarantine, we are all in this together and can all do our part to win this war.”

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Proxima Media

Proxima Media was founded by some of Hollywood’s most innovative and disruptive entrepreneurs and executives. Together they have financed, produced or distributed more than 450 films and some of the most successful programs in television history, including such movies as Fast and Furious 3,4,5, and 6, Mamma Mia, 300, Girl with a Dragon Tattoo, Hancock, Bridesmaids, Fighter, Limitless and many others. Proxima’s management structured a first-of-its-kind deal for Marvel in 2004, a deal that enabled Marvel to take creative control of its properties, generate unrivaled value, and change the film industry forever. Proxima’s principals have also produced over 50 Television series.

Proxima’s principals are part of an active family investment office making investments in technology, biotech, fintech and media. Its past success include Noventis, which recently sold for close to $400 Million; Juno to which it provided seed investment capital and was the largest biotech IPO of 2014 with a sale in 2018 at $10 Billion and the recent acquisition of Triller.

