BBB: Black Friday

Black Friday is typically the biggest day of the year for retailers, kicking off the holiday shopping season for consumers. The National Retail Federation (NRF) anticipates an increase nationwide in both holiday spending and seasonal hiring. According to the NRF, the average consumer plans on spending over $1,000 this holiday season, between gifts, food, decorations and other purchases.

As businesses and retailers begin advertising their holiday sales, and shoppers begin making their plans, keep these tips from your Better Business Bureau in mind to make this Black Friday a success:

Make a budget. Create a list of the items you are looking for and how much you are willing to spend on them. Looking for sales at different stores can help you determine where you can buy each item for the best price.

Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer great deals but could exclude some items or only apply to certain items. Also watch out for companies claiming sales with high percentage discounts. The item may say 75% off, but the original price could be inflated.

Create a plan. Some sales are limited to specific time frames, so make a plan of which stores to visit and when. It can also help if you know which items to look for at each retailer.

Sign-up for email alerts. Email alerts and notifications from your favorite stores can let you know ahead of time what deals they’ll be having on Black Friday. Remember, be careful when giving out your personal information.

Do your research. Read reviews on the items you’re shopping for, especially if what you’re looking at has been deeply discounted. You can also check out business profiles at bbb.org to make sure you’re shopping with trustworthy companies.

Know return policies and return information. If you’re shopping for someone else, be sure to pass along information about the return policies and item warranties. A gift receipt can be perfect if they decide the gift just wasn’t a fit but be sure the item can be returned.

Happy shopping, from everyone here at BBB serving the Heart of Texas!