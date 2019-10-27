Expedition Royalty has grand opening

A hearty crowd braved the season’s first cold snap to attend the grand opening of Expedition Royalty’s new office at 220 North Main in Big Spring. The company has supported community activities since it opened in the area two years ago.

These sponsored events have included the Big Spring Rodeo, Howard County Fair, Funtastic Fourth, Pops in the Park and Comanche Trail Festival of Lights.

The highlight of the evening occurred with the drawing for a new 2019 Ford Expedition. Expedition Royalty donated the vehicle to the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, which sold $10 tickets for the drawing. The winner was Wanda Hendrickson, who was not present at the event.

Country music group Jason Boland & the Stragglers provided the evening’s entertainment following the opening act of rock band Shane Smith and the Saints.

Boland played his signature songs, including “Somewhere Down to Texas,” “The Party’s Not Over,” “Copperhead Road” and “Pearl Snaps,” which led several attendees to dance, moved either by the music or a desire to stay warm.

Expedition Royalty buys and leases mineral rights for oil and gas in the Permian Basin, so the Big Spring office is an ideal location to serve the area.

The crowd enjoyed hot food from six food trucks that served street tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, sausage on a stick, mac & cheese, and corn in a cup. The hot chocolate bar proved to be quite popular in the Family Fun Zone.

The evening’s activities included a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Big Spring Chamber of Commerce at 7:15 p.m., followed by a brief program. Expedition Royalty managing partner Ryan Turner shared the company’s appreciation for how much the Big Spring and Howard County area have embraced the firm.

Expedition Royalty co-founder and managing partner, Ryan Turner, said, “We’ve actually been active in the Howard County area for the past two years. We have deployed over $400 million here and we are eager to continue spending capital and staying here for a long time.”

Co-founder Billy Fennebresque added that tickets bought for the Ford Expedition have generated $21,700 that will directly benefit the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County and its 14 local agencies.

Expedition Royalty officials respected for the architecture, heritage and history of Big Spring. When renovating the building, construction contractors discovered that the north wall had two old ceramic murals that ran the length of the building.

A giant Coca-Cola logo was in the back half and the Owl Cigar logo was in the front half, with the two murals going back to the early 1920s. Expedition Royalty leaders have preserved the two wall treatments and they have formed the north wall of the office.