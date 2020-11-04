  • November 4, 2020

Bryant, Joven in runoff for mayor

Bryant, Joven in runoff for mayor

Posted: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:13 pm

By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The three candidates vying for Odessa mayor narrowed to two on Tuesday as Dewey Bryant and Javier Joven head to a runoff.

Bryant, the incumbent District 2 council member, got 42.51 percent of the vote, or 12,198 ballots, and Joven received 39.91 percent of the vote, or 11,454 votes.

Gloria Apolonario received 17.58 percent of the vote, or 5,044 ballots.

Early voting had Bryant ahead with 10,294 votes or 43.78 percent and Joven with 39.12 percent, or 9,199 votes.

A runoff has to be scheduled by the Odessa City Council. A candidate must get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Interviewed after early voting numbers came in, Bryant said it was great to have received the number of votes he had.

“I think it’s also great the number of people that got out and voted,” Bryant said in a phone interview.

He added that it’s great to have the right to cast a ballot in the United States.

Bryant said his strategy for a runoff is to reiterate the things that are “so important to our city right now.”

“I think that’s the fact that we are a community. We are a community of Odessa with citizens that make up this wonderful community. We’re representing the community. We’re not representing any particular person. … We’re representing the community and I think that’s the most important thing that we need to all know, and particularly what I want to portray is that we move forward,” Bryant said.

Joven, interviewed outside Republican Party headquarters, said he just wanted to get through the night and find out what the numbers were.

“… Basically, what you’ll be seeing is making a play for those that were in the race that split the vote and we’ll see which way they’re going to want to go and what platform they want to support,” Joven said.

Having experience has helped him through the process.

“Being 55 years old, married for 38 years, having two kids and five grandkids let me tell you in the election there’s nothing that’s going to shake me in this election, so yeah I think it’s the maturity and past experience and the thing is I’ve been doing this for 30 years so there’s nothing that is going to be a shock,” Joven said.

Apolinario said she feels good about the contest and said she will support Bryant in the runoff. She added that so many people were so passionate and “we had a lot of energy.”

“We had a good time. They were the ones that kept me going,” because she said she feels that she represents them.

Early voting numbers have broken records around Texas in 2020 and in Ector County 35,513 were cast as early voting ended Friday.

Bryant is the CEO of Southwest Bank. Bryant said in a previous Odessa American article that with his experience on the city council he wouldn’t have to go through a learning curve and would have plenty of knowledge of the current issues impacting the city.

Joven has had experience with the city council having served in the District 5 seat from 1996 to 1999 before resigning. He later ran again in 2010 for the District 4 seat but lost to Dean Combs.

Joven is currently the precinct chair for 204 of the Ector County Republican Party and although mayor is a non-partisan elected position, he ran as a “conservative Republican,” he said in a previous Odessa American article.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:13 pm. | Tags: , , ,

