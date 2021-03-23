Board OK's resolution, hires first woman AD

  • March 23, 2021

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to ensure that all supplemental funds allocated from the federal government under the CARES Act flow directly to local districts.

The district also approved hiring Tracey Borchardt as executive director of athletics and performance agreements with IDEA Public Schools, Third Future for Ector College Prep Success Academy and Odessa Family YMCA to increase capacity for 3 year old prekindergarten students.

Borchardt began her career with ECISD in 1989 as a physical education teacher and coach and was most recently assistant director of athletics.

She will start July 1 and is the first female executive director of athletics in the district.

The district wants the Texas Education Agency to supplement funding to school districts and not attach additional restrictions and “extend their control in place of local control on how these funds can best be utilized across the state …”

On a separate item, trustees voted 6-1 with board president Delma Abalos voting no, to approve a performance agreement with IDEA Public Schools where ECISD students would attend the charter campus being built on Yukon Road. The superintendent will negotiate terms.

Next year, it will have 485 students in grades kindergarten, first and second and sixth grade. At capacity, the campus will serve 1,500 students in grades kindergarten through 12, Executive Director Permian Basin Bethany Solis said.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and Support Services Alicia Syverson said some of the partnership benefits include expanded school choice; a curriculum that features personalized lessons and character development activities; a brand new, state of the art facility located in a high growth area and equitable access.

All students enrolled at Yukon Road would be enrolled in ECISD. The equity piece is that ECISD would provide transportation.

Solis said the attendance zone would be all of ECISD. Out of district students would be accepted, but priority would be given to in-district students.

