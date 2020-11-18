  • November 18, 2020

Board hears status of COVID cases - Odessa American: News

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 9:09 pm

Board hears status of COVID cases Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Since Ector County ISD began reporting COVID-19 cases Aug. 5, there have been 381 student cases and 282 employee cases.

Superintendent Scott Muri gave a status reporting on how the district is faring with the disease to the ECISD board of trustees during their meeting Tuesday. Board members Steve Brown and Donna Smith were not in attendance.

Muri said schools are among the safest places to be in town, but ECISD is the victim of what’s happening in the community with regard to the spread of COVID-19.

Muri said the students and employees are doing what they are supposed to be doing to help flatten the curve.

As of last Friday, Muri said there were 1,827 cases of COVID citywide with 99 in the hospital.

Muri said the rates of COVID are higher in the community than in the district and that’s something ECISD will continue to pay attention to. He also will continue to meet with hospital officials.

Trustee Carol Gregg said teachers are expected to do a lot more than what they’ve done in the past and bear up under the threat of COVID.

Students are not always six feet apart and there’s bound to be a lot fear among teachers. Gregg said she felt more needed to be done to support and acknowledge the hours teachers are being asked to log.

President Delma Abalos said the board appreciates teachers and all the extra work they are putting in. Hopefully in the future, she said, the district will be able to compensate them for their efforts.

Muri said as a board they have done something by offering an additional 10 days of leave.

Abalos said it’s important that teachers know the board supports them.

“We certainly wish we could do more,” Abalos said.

