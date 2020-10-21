Board hears COVID concerns

Teachers and counselors expressed concern to Ector County ISD board members about the timeliness of being notified of COVID-19 cases, classrooms with too many students, the risk of being around younger students with no masks and other items.

The worries were voiced during the public comment section of the regular gathering Tuesday.

Javier Ruiz, president of the local chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, said with cases rising locally and more students coming to campus, the risk is increasing.

“Bringing back more students now is not safe when the positive cases are on the rise,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz also voiced concern about Senate Bill 1882, which allows districts to partner with charter organizations.

He said charter schools don’t perform as well as traditional schools, they don’t have to accept all students and the dropout rate is higher.

Melanie Sheehan, a counselor, said she has served as a sounding board for teachers the last 10 weeks.

The main concerns are lack of social distancing, the classrooms being too small to social distance, students not being required to wear masks from prekindergarten through third grade and having to wear masks and face shields.

Students are having a hard time hearing teachers with masks and shields and teachers wondered if they could just wear one.

Teachers also wanted to be kept informed of positive COVID cases in real time.

Sheehan said there is also no consistent cleaning of classrooms and teachers are given one spray bottle and told to use brown towels.

Sheehan noted that this is a difficult time for teachers and they need grace. They are teaching online and in person with “no appreciation.”

Bowie Middle School social studies teacher Sheena Salcido said decisions for COVID protocols have been left to the campuses and each one has its own rules its own expectations for virtual learners.

Salcido said some campuses are staff centered and some are micromanaged.

She said teachers are being told the six foot distance is a guideline.

Salcido encouraged board members to reach out to teachers and learn about their anxieties.

Superintendent Scott Muri indicated that he didn’t know about the concerns and Board President Delma Abalos requested that they be listed in writing for him.

Muri said as soon as they are notified about a positive test whether it’s a student or staff member, they do contact tracing and the affected person is advised to quarantine.

Cases are reported daily on the ECISD dashboard found on the website.

“We don’t mind telling anybody. We actually want people to know if they’ve been exposed,” Muri said, so they can react quickly and the student or staff member can be immediately quarantined, Muri said.

Emergency cleaning also is initiated.

Texas Education Agency guidelines say six feet or whatever is feasible, Muri said. He added that the state knows classrooms are different sizes.

“We depend upon the schools to make those decisions. I see classes out in hallways, so teachers and kids can spread out,” Muri said.

He noted that campuses are using cafeterias and gymnasiums to spread students out.

“At the end of the day when a lot of our kids are showing up every day, we don’t have six feet in all locations. We’re not required to do that,” Muri said.

Masks are required for fourth through 12th grade students and face shields and masks are required for teachers when they’re around students.

He said the cases the district sees don’t come from within the district they have come from family members passing it on to each other, for example.

“We don’t have examples of school spread. That’s why we contact trace every day. Our community is fragile as it is right now and we don’t want to contribute to an increase in cases,” Muri said.

He added that he still meets on Wednesdays with collegians and university officials and those from the county, city and hospitals.