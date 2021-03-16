Board discusses Austin Montessori expansion

A presentation on adding sixth grade to Austin Montessori Magnet was met with positive response from the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees during a workshop Tuesday.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the proposal will be brought back to the board next week for a vote.

Currently, Austin Montessori is a prekindergarten 3-year-old through fifth grade model with three levels:

Early childhood: PK3, PK4 and kindergarten.

Elementary I: first, second and third grade.

Elementary II: fourth and fifth grade.

Supplemental agenda material says adding sixth grade will allow students to have a culminating year of Montessori and will provide students an opportunity to complete the final three year Montessori cycle.

An interest survey was shared with current fifth-grade families and data shows that 80 percent of fifth-grade families prefer to stay at Austin for their sixth-grade year, the material said.

A parent meeting will be held with fifth-grade students to communicate options and current Austin families will reserve their seat by completing the Schools

of Choice Intent to return form, the material says.

Principal Tania Hagood said the campus has about 450 students and 23 teachers. This would add up to 50 students.

The campus previously had sixth grade so Hagood said space won’t be a problem.