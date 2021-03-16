  • March 16, 2021

Board discusses Austin Montessori expansion - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Board discusses Austin Montessori expansion

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:57 pm

Board discusses Austin Montessori expansion Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A presentation on adding sixth grade to Austin Montessori Magnet was met with positive response from the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees during a workshop Tuesday.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the proposal will be brought back to the board next week for a vote.

Currently, Austin Montessori is a prekindergarten 3-year-old through fifth grade model with three levels:

  • Early childhood: PK3, PK4 and kindergarten.
  • Elementary I: first, second and third grade.
  • Elementary II: fourth and fifth grade.

Supplemental agenda material says adding sixth grade will allow students to have a culminating year of Montessori and will provide students an opportunity to complete the final three year Montessori cycle.

An interest survey was shared with current fifth-grade families and data shows that 80 percent of fifth-grade families prefer to stay at Austin for their sixth-grade year, the material said.

A parent meeting will be held with fifth-grade students to communicate options and current Austin families will reserve their seat by completing the Schools

of Choice Intent to return form, the material says.

Principal Tania Hagood said the campus has about 450 students and 23 teachers. This would add up to 50 students.

The campus previously had sixth grade so Hagood said space won’t be a problem.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:57 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Haze/Wind
72°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: W at 25mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 85°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]