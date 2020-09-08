Bilingual program making strides

The number of bilingual and English as a second language students continues to grow in Ector County ISD as do the languages spoken, board members learned during a workshop meeting Tuesday.

Executive Director of Bilingual and ESL Education Betsabe Salcido presented the information to the board of trustees. Board members Carol Gregg and Nelson Minyard were absent due to illness.

Salcido said there were 5,089 English learners in 2017 and in 2020 there are 6,159. The 2020 count is still in progress for identification of students (prek and new students), the presentation showed.

She noted that another 600 students could be added.

There are 24 languages spoken in ECISD with English and Spanish being the top ones, followed by Vietnamese.

Salcido said the district is offering dual language one way.

“Under this model,” Salcido said, “our students have the opportunity to receive instruction 50 percent of the time in Spanish and 50 percent in English it goes prek through fifth grade so right now the elementary we start at prek through first grade. Every single year we’re going to be adding another grade level and so eventually our late exit transitional model will be phased out so at the elementaries we will only have dual language one way.”

A seventh-grade dual language experience is planned for next year. Salcido said Cameron Dual Language Magnet goes up to sixth grade.

Program models include transitional late exit bilingual model (elementary); dual language one way model (elementary); dual language two way model (elementary); ESL content based and ESL pullout (elementary); and ESL pullout (secondary).

She said the program is now at stage 2, when it had been as low as stage 4 and was under scrutiny by the Texas Education Agency.

“Our bilingual program is available at 22 of the elementary campuses and two early childhood campuses, so 24 total,” Salcido said.

In other business, Position 4 board member Chris Stanley was sworn in by 244th District Court Judge James Rush. Stanley replaces Doyle Woodall who resigned in June following backlash over Facebook posts that some found offensive.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the phase in process of opening school ended today. About 50 percent of families have opted for virtual and 50 percent for face to face or hybrid instruction.

Next week , he said, families have their first opportunity to change their minds. A little over 1,000 have changed their minds as of Tuesday. And families will have the same chance at the end of every grading period.

The board also reviewed success indicators in the strategic plan and several local policy update revisions.