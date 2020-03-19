UTPB confirms case of COVID-19

The University of Texas Permian Basin was made aware Thursday afternoon that one of its employees who works at the Small Business Development Administration at the CEED Building has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has confirmed he is from Crane, a news release said.

UT Permian Basin can also confirm that the employee has not been at work since March 13 and to their knowledge was only on the CEED campus — not on any of the other university campuses There are less than 10 employees who work in the CEED building. State health officials are contacting people who need to take precautionary steps, the release said.