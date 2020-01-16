Departments share facility needs

Needs of a variety of departments within Ector County Independent School District, especially Career Technology Education, were reviewed by the Facilities Review Committee Thursday at Bowie Middle School.

The committee began work on Dec. 3, 2019, on a comprehensive facilities needs assessment.

PBK Architects is completing an updated review of ECISD facilities and is guiding the committee through the review and helping them develop a long-range plan.

PBK first evaluated ECISD facilities in spring 2017. Because that report is nearly three years old, the committee website said, the firm is updating the information to reflect enrollment growth, repairs and maintenance already completed since that time, and current construction/repair costs.

The committee includes nearly 100 people from across the community.

A good portion of the meeting was devoted to Career Technology Education needs, which are estimated to total $69 million.

CTE Executive Director Carla Byrne said 65 percent of jobs require a postsecondary credential. From ECISD’s class of 2013, only 6.5 percent attained an associate, bachelor’s degree or technical certification.

In her presentation, Byrne said the program needs adequate space to accommodate growth.

Some of this includes 12 welding labs, and 12 classrooms; 12 health sciences classrooms with a minimum of six clinical labs; four commercial kitchens for culinary arts or a student cafe or a kitchen and student cafe.

The presentation shows there is “zero space” available at the Frost building or the part of George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa that houses CTE.

Byrne said shared facilities are a possibility. One that will be available soon is the Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech facility.

She would like to see a lecture hall/large seating area; computer labs; credit recovery labs; security at Frost and the ag farm; complete renovation of the ag farm, including the caretaker shed, for example.

Also new greenhouses are needed. The presentation showed there are four that are 17 years old and in disrepair, have collapsed walls, rusted out poles and cooling pads that almost never work.

For three straight years, the presentation says, they have had to buy fully grown plants for fall and spring plant sales.

Also discussed were needs for everything from athletics to fine arts, transportation and security.

Statistics cited during the meeting show that students who are involved in extracurricular activities are more successful academically.

Byrne’s presentation showed that the CTE graduation rate was 89.7 percent and the district graduation rate is 84.3 percent.

The CTE attendance rate is 93.2 percent and the non-CTE attendance rate is 92.7 percent.

Darrell Pearson, a partner in PBK, said the CTE department is one example that does a lot with a little.

Pearson said CTE is growing across the state and many districts see it as an avenue to keep kids in school.

Community and student impact says 386 industry recognized certifications were earned in the spring/summer of 2019.

Those in CTE dual credit was 837 for fall 2019; up 493 percent since 2012.

The program has 8,299 students, up 132 percent since 2012. ECISD offers 15 out of 16 career pathways.

The program has four satellite campuses at Frost, the CTE side of New Tech, the ag farm and Odessa College.

The program is in all five high schools and all six middle schools.

The most popular programs (growth since 2012-19) are welding, up 465 percent. It will be turning away 120 students in just two years

At the CTE side of NTO, health science was up 844 percent and will be turning away 288 students in two years.

Culinary is up 260 percent and will be turning away 60 students in two years.

Topics for the next meeting will include a facilities assessment review, and a discussion of big-picture solutions to ECISD’s educational facility challenges.